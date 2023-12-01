Lenny Kravitz Says LGBTQ+ Community 'Raised' & 'Protected' Him
The rock-n-roll star opened up about his connection with the gay community.
Lenny Kravitz might be straight, but he’s always stood firmly with our community.
With the release of “TK421” as the lead single off of his upcoming 2024 album Blue Electric Light, Kravitz is back in the press cycle talking about this moment in his life and career. During a new interview with Esquire, the rock-n-roll superstar also opened up about his close connection to the LGBTQ+ community.
“Not only in fashion and style, because that’s just something on top. They raised me,” he told the publication. “I was in the street – my choice – and it was the 1980s in West Hollywood. It was that time. Artists, musicians, hairstylists, and designers, those were the people I was hanging out with. I wanted to be around the creatives, and most of the people I met were from that community.”
Kravitz added that queer people took him in and “protected me. Educated me. Fed me.”
Later in the interview, Kravitz talked about the role that organized religion has played against LGBTQ+ people, which, to him, has felt similar to the attacks he received as a Black man. “The Ku Klux Klan themselves were reading out of the Bible,” he recalled. “People will always use Jesus Christ to back up something that’s got nothing to do with how Jesus Christ would handle a situation.”
While Kravitz himself has a relationship with faith, he clearly doesn’t align himself with people who use faith against other human beings.
This year, Kravitz released “Road to Freedom” as an original song for the Netflix biopic Rustin about the civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. Thus far, it appears that the song will be a major awards contender, as it already received a nomination for Best Song - Feature Film at the 2023 Gotham Independent Film Awards.
On March 15, 2024, Kravitz is releasing his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, featuring songs like “It’s Just Another Fine Day (In This Universe of Love),” “Honey,” “Let It Ride,” “Love Is My Religion,” and “Spirit In My Heart.”
We have to stan Lenny Kravitz!