Lenny Kravitz Says LGBTQ+ Community 'Raised' & 'Protected' Him

Lenny Kravitz might be straight, but he’s always stood firmly with our community.

With the release of “TK421” as the lead single off of his upcoming 2024 album Blue Electric Light, Kravitz is back in the press cycle talking about this moment in his life and career. During a new interview with Esquire, the rock-n-roll superstar also opened up about his close connection to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Not only in fashion and style, because that’s just something on top. They raised me,” he told the publication. “I was in the street – my choice – and it was the 1980s in West Hollywood. It was that time. Artists, musicians, hairstylists, and designers, those were the people I was hanging out with. I wanted to be around the creatives, and most of the people I met were from that community.”

Kravitz added that queer people took him in and “protected me. Educated me. Fed me.”