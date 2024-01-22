Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Watch Lil Nas X & Madonna meet backstage in this adorable 'Long Live Montero' clip

HBO teases adorable clip of Lil Nas X and Madonna ahead of 'Long Live Montero' release
HBO Max

The energy in that room must have been off the charts...

@andrewjstillman

When two icons like Madonna and Lil Nas X collide, it’s bound to be an iconic moment. Ahead of the release of Nas X’s new documentary, Long Live Montero, HBO posted a since-deleted clip on their TikTok (that’s still circulated anyway) of Queen Madge surprising the rapper ahead of one of his shows during his debut tour.

In the clip, Nas X greets Madonna by complimenting her hair, which she rebutted with a compliment on his golden two-piece outfit.

“Did you not know I was here?” Madonna asks, which Nas X says he did but that it was still crazy, because, any of us would have the same reaction to Madonna magically appearing from the abyss ahead of one of our shows, too.

“You better put on a show for me,” she added, which prompted Nas X to give the very logical response, “Now I’m nervous. I’m not performing anymore.”

As the two posed for pictures, Madonna asked Nas X if he remembered attending one of her shows back in 2019 when the two first crossed paths, to which he said, “Your show literally inspired some things happening here tonight.”

The upcoming HBO documentary followed the rapper during his first tour between September 2022 and March 2023 (which was already a year to a year-and-a-half ago, you’re welcome) and delves into his experience of coming out and how big of a star he became after initially releasing “Old Town Road.”

The documentary promises to take an intimate look into his sexuality, which he described as an “elephant in the room” growing up but noted that “coming out was very important to progress,” even though he still feels like he can’t be fully himself around certain members of the family.

We’re excited to see how the rest of the Madonna storyline plays out with the rest of the documentary, which premieres on HBO on January 27. It made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, where it was delayed by 20 minutes under speculation of a homophobic bomb threat.

Check out the trailer for the documentary below.

Latest Stories

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

