Reneé Rapp says which 'The L Word' cast members she would F-, Marry, Kill and we couldn't agree more

Reneé Rapp, star of the new Mean Girls musical, just made our collective queer hearts sing when she played F*ck, Marry, Kill with the cast of The L Word and made all the right choices!

When asked who on the cast of the iconic LGBTQ+ drama she would pick for each category, the newly minted lesbian, who got her start on the Sex Lives of College Girls, excited said, “Ask me!”

Then she smartly answered, “Well, I’ll kill Jenny, I would f*ck Bette and Mary Shane.”

She said kill jenny, fuck bette and marry shane i can’t with this💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tocNsuE2uf — Lana (@nowthisislana) February 19, 2024 There were many people to choose from between the original group and the revolving number of characters that joined and left the show over the years. We can think of a bunch of combos that would work, but Rapp made the right choices. Jenny was dramatic and often frustrating to watch, and although the show kinda took care of that problem for us, she’s a perfect pick for “kill.” Jennifer Beals managed to have fantastic chemistry with everyone she was ever paired with on the show — plus, have you seen her?! So f-ing Bette is definitely the way to go. Picking someone for “marry” is always tricky because you have to think smart and choose someone you could stand to spend that amount of time with, so Rapp was right once again to choose Shane. She’s effortlessly cool, laid back, and a loyal friend. Plus, free haircuts! Although the post has since been removed, someone on X (formerly Twitter) posted an apparent screenshot from Rapp’s Instagram account that shows she had recently finished watching the first season of The L Wordand was outraged by the drama of the finale episode.