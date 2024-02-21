Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Reneé Rapp says which 'The L Word' cast members she would F-, Marry, Kill and we couldn't agree more

Reneé Rapp says which 'The L Word' cast members she would FMK & we couldn't agree more

​Reneé Rapp and the cast of The L Word
Showtime; Shutterstock

So many choices!

Reneé Rapp, star of the new Mean Girls musical, just made our collective queer hearts sing when she played F*ck, Marry, Kill with the cast of The L Word and made all the right choices!

When asked who on the cast of the iconic LGBTQ+ drama she would pick for each category, the newly minted lesbian, who got her start on the Sex Lives of College Girls, excited said, “Ask me!”

Then she smartly answered, “Well, I’ll kill Jenny, I would f*ck Bette and Mary Shane.”

There were many people to choose from between the original group and the revolving number of characters that joined and left the show over the years. We can think of a bunch of combos that would work, but Rapp made the right choices.

Jenny was dramatic and often frustrating to watch, and although the show kinda took care of that problem for us, she’s a perfect pick for “kill.”

Jennifer Beals managed to have fantastic chemistry with everyone she was ever paired with on the show — plus, have you seen her?! So f-ing Bette is definitely the way to go.

Picking someone for “marry” is always tricky because you have to think smart and choose someone you could stand to spend that amount of time with, so Rapp was right once again to choose Shane. She’s effortlessly cool, laid back, and a loyal friend. Plus, free haircuts!

Although the post has since been removed, someone on X (formerly Twitter) posted an apparent screenshot from Rapp’s Instagram account that shows she had recently finished watching the first season of The L Wordand was outraged by the drama of the finale episode.

“I am way too sensitive to watch emotionally draining tv shows or movies,” she starts off the post before saying that she’s angry that Bette had angry sex with Tina and that Sherry hurt Shane.

Relatable. The L Word will break your heart every time.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesTVEntertainmentLGBTQ+
celebsentertainmentlgbtq+the l wordcelebritiesjennifer bealslgbtq+ charactersrenee rapp
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio