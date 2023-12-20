Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Teases Music Career–And We're NOT Interested

Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Teases Music Career–And We're Cringing

Sam Asghari
Getty Images

Please stop what you’re doing right now, this is giving big Kevin Federline energy!

simbernardo

Britney Spears’ exes love to act a fool. It’s wild.

Model, actor, and fitness trainer Sam Asghari, who is only actually recognized for being in a former relationship with Spears, filed for divorce in August 2023 citing irreconcilable differences. Spears and Asghari had been dating since 2016, when they met while recording her music video for “Slumber Party.”

On Monday, Dec. 18, Asghari shared an Instagram story of himself in a music recording studio. In the post, he is seen wearing sunglasses, having headphones on, and standing right in front of the mic. “What’s happening here,” Asghari wrote in the post.

Trolls will be trolling, but it’s clear that Asghari is trying to tease some kind of a music career or some other audio project that he might be involved in. For everyone’s sake, we really hope that this man isn’t working on releasing original music or narrating an audiobook about his life.

Sam Asghari via Instagram story

Instagram (@samasghari)

Asghari being in a music recording booth and sharing footage of that on social media is a pretty shady and ironic thing given that Spears’ other ex-husband, Kevin Federline, literally attempted to launch a music career for himself in 2006 while getting divorced from Spears.

Federline’s first two music releases included the god-awful “Y’all Ain’t Ready” and his remix of a Brazilian funk song, “Popozão,” which he called “a real ass-shaker” in an interview. Spoiler alert: Federline’s remix is pretty horrible.

Given the massive success of Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River,” which followed his breakup with Spears and painted her to be the villain of the story, these men seem to think that it’s so cool and totally hilarious to be advancing their music careers (or making jokes about those past incidents) after ending their relationships with Spears.

In the past, when Federline talked badly about Spears to the press and she was still married to Asghari, he strongly defended her and clapped back at Federline. Now, we’re seeing Asghari either do literally the exact same thing that Federline did after his breakup with Spears, or he’s creating some weird parody of Federline’s music career attempts, which isn’t funny, either.

In the wise words of Cara Cunningham: please leave Britney alone.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesEntertainmentMusic
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Latest Stories

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio