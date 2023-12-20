Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Teases Music Career–And We're NOT Interested

Britney Spears’ exes love to act a fool. It’s wild.

Model, actor, and fitness trainer Sam Asghari, who is only actually recognized for being in a former relationship with Spears, filed for divorce in August 2023 citing irreconcilable differences. Spears and Asghari had been dating since 2016, when they met while recording her music video for “Slumber Party.”

On Monday, Dec. 18, Asghari shared an Instagram story of himself in a music recording studio. In the post, he is seen wearing sunglasses, having headphones on, and standing right in front of the mic. “What’s happening here,” Asghari wrote in the post.

Trolls will be trolling, but it’s clear that Asghari is trying to tease some kind of a music career or some other audio project that he might be involved in. For everyone’s sake, we really hope that this man isn’t working on releasing original music or narrating an audiobook about his life.

Instagram (@samasghari) Asghari being in a music recording booth and sharing footage of that on social media is a pretty shady and ironic thing given that Spears’ other ex-husband, Kevin Federline, literally attempted to launch a music career for himself in 2006 while getting divorced from Spears. Federline’s first two music releases included the god-awful “Y’all Ain’t Ready” and his remix of a Brazilian funk song, “Popozão,” which he called “a real ass-shaker” in an interview. Spoiler alert: Federline’s remix is pretty horrible.