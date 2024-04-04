Sebastian Croft wants to star in a queer romcom & is crushing hard on this male celeb

Heartstopper’s Sebastian Croft is ready for a queer rom com debut!

The actor is currently headed to world of hetero rom coms with the upcoming Prime Video movie, How to Date Billy Walsh. But speaking to Pink News recently, he admitted he’s very interested in trying a queer rom com on for size in the future.

“I would love that, that would be great,” he said. “There’s two books that I love that — one has been adapted, and the other hasn’t been adapted for a long time — I’d love to do.”

Despite the fact that How to Date Billy Walsh is definitely a straight rom com, Croft also recently told Attitude that there was some queer chemistry on set between him and Tanner Buchanan, who plays his character’s rival for the affections of Amelia (Charithra Chandran).

“On the final day, he came and I was doing a scene that he wasn’t even meant to be in,” he recalled. “I thought he’d gone home and he came and kissed me on camera. So, somewhere out there is an alternative universe where Archie and Billy end up together.”

Although a love story for Archie and Billy may be confined to the world of fan fic like so many potential pairings before them, hopefully Croft will get his wish and soon get to star in an actual, intentionally queer rom com.

And if he does, as Pink News pointed out, he’s already been very clear about who he would like his leading lad to be, previously telling AnOther Magazine he would happily play “Timothée Chalamet’s love interest in anything.”



