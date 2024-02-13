Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Josh Brolin is publishing Dune-themed poetry about Timothée Chalamet's lips

Josh Brolin is publishing 'Dune'-themed poetry about *checks notes* Timothée Chalamet's lips

Timothée Chalamet and Josh Brolin
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

What in the Emily Dickinson is going on here?

rachelkiley

If you thought the Dune 2popcorn bucket was as bizarre as the promotional merchandising for the upcoming sci-fi sequel was going to get, Josh Brolin would like a word.

The actor, who plays Gurney Halleck, has apparently written a bunch of poems about his time filming the flick, to be released in a book alongside photos taken by cinematographer Greg Fraser. It’s called Dune: Exposures, and one thing it already clearly does is expose how weird actors can get.

Some of the pages read like less interesting knock offs of A Softer World, the tri-panel poetry blog loved by emo millennials during the height of teenage angst.

“Madam / She is art / Thin words escape / Her imagination,” reads one excerpt shared with People.

The words of another one — “You can’t kill / that which / doesn’t exist” — are spread out far and wide enough that it’s immediately reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s “are there words missing here? is this a secret message” Tortured Poets Departmentcover.

But the real attention-grabber here is a poem Brolin seemingly wrote for co-star Timothée Chalamet.

Right. Okay. So…what’s going on here?

It’s hard to say for sure. Art is subjective, and open to interpretation. We seem to have a little obsession with describing Chalamet’s physical features, a brief pivot into the fear of aging, and then concern over being…offered…something? Why does it feel like one of the least bizarre interpretations here is that Brolin is saying he’s like, too old to do coke on set?

At any rate, anyone who has written even the baddest of bad poetry will probably tell you ruminating on “lips of a certain poetry” belonging to your co-worker is…not casual, or chill, or particularly platonic in any identifiable way.

Of course, we could also just accept that this is most likely some messy poetry that doesn’t really add up to anything. Either way, the real lesson here is that famous people, more than anybody else in the world, really need to surround themselves with friends who will tell them it’s okay to keep things to themselves.

It’s seriously like society has learned nothing from Brooklyn Beckham’s photography book. Nothing at all.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainmentMovies
dunedune 2dune exposuresjosh brolinpoetrytimothee chalamet
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio