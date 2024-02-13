Josh Brolin is publishing 'Dune'-themed poetry about *checks notes* Timothée Chalamet's lips

If you thought the Dune 2popcorn bucket was as bizarre as the promotional merchandising for the upcoming sci-fi sequel was going to get, Josh Brolin would like a word.

The actor, who plays Gurney Halleck, has apparently written a bunch of poems about his time filming the flick, to be released in a book alongside photos taken by cinematographer Greg Fraser. It’s called Dune: Exposures, and one thing it already clearly does is expose how weird actors can get.

Some of the pages read like less interesting knock offs of A Softer World, the tri-panel poetry blog loved by emo millennials during the height of teenage angst.

“Madam / She is art / Thin words escape / Her imagination,” reads one excerpt shared with People.

The words of another one — “You can’t kill / that which / doesn’t exist” — are spread out far and wide enough that it’s immediately reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s “are there words missing here? is this a secret message” Tortured Poets Departmentcover.

But the real attention-grabber here is a poem Brolin seemingly wrote for co-star Timothée Chalamet.

Right. Okay. So…what’s going on here? It’s hard to say for sure. Art is subjective, and open to interpretation. We seem to have a little obsession with describing Chalamet’s physical features, a brief pivot into the fear of aging, and then concern over being…offered…something? Why does it feel like one of the least bizarre interpretations here is that Brolin is saying he’s like, too old to do coke on set? At any rate, anyone who has written even the baddest of bad poetry will probably tell you ruminating on “lips of a certain poetry” belonging to your co-worker is…not casual, or chill, or particularly platonic in any identifiable way.