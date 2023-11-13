Check Out The Trailer For Queer Erotic Thriller 'Birder'

Birder is an upcoming movie touted as a daring "queer erotic thriller" that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, as evident from the gripping trailer.

Penned by Amnon Lourie and helmed by director Nate Dushku, the film delves into the intricate dynamics of consent within the realm of domination and submission (dom/sub).

The central character, Kristian Brooks (Michael Emery) assumes the role of a bird watcher with a twist, infiltrating a secluded nude queer campground situated on a remote lake in New Hampshire. Employing whatever guise necessary, Brooks ensnares the locals in a dark fetish, crafting a nightmarish erotic thriller where consent becomes perilous.

Dushku, known for exploring unconventional themes, sheds light on the film's content, revealing its abundance of nudity in the trailer.

He stated that Birder delves into the often-lived experiences of queer horror, saying, “The film is a sardonic and disturbing look at what a monster sees when they look in the mirror; an exploration of the consent dynamics of dom/sub space and a metaphor for the traumas the queer community endures at the hands of societal entities lacking empathy.”

He added, "Birder brings us to the edge of the abyss as our protagonist’s odyssey takes him through a joyful sex-positive community."

Birder made its world premiere at the OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival and is slated to feature in several upcoming film festivals this fall, including Atlanta’s Out on Film, Seattle Queer Film Festival, and DC’s Reel Affirmations, among others.

For a glimpse into the suspenseful world, watch the official trailer below:

Birder (2023) Official Trailer www.youtube.com