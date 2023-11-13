Scroll To Top
Movies

Check Out The Trailer For Queer Erotic Thriller 'Birder'

Check Out The Trailer For Queer Erotic Thriller 'Birder'

Birder
CAN TUNA FILMS/YouTube

The movie promises lots of nudity, lots of sex, and exploration of unconventional themes.

Birder is an upcoming movie touted as a daring "queer erotic thriller" that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, as evident from the gripping trailer.

Penned by Amnon Lourie and helmed by director Nate Dushku, the film delves into the intricate dynamics of consent within the realm of domination and submission (dom/sub).

The central character, Kristian Brooks (Michael Emery) assumes the role of a bird watcher with a twist, infiltrating a secluded nude queer campground situated on a remote lake in New Hampshire. Employing whatever guise necessary, Brooks ensnares the locals in a dark fetish, crafting a nightmarish erotic thriller where consent becomes perilous.

Dushku, known for exploring unconventional themes, sheds light on the film's content, revealing its abundance of nudity in the trailer.

He stated that Birder delves into the often-lived experiences of queer horror, saying, “The film is a sardonic and disturbing look at what a monster sees when they look in the mirror; an exploration of the consent dynamics of dom/sub space and a metaphor for the traumas the queer community endures at the hands of societal entities lacking empathy.”

He added, "Birder brings us to the edge of the abyss as our protagonist’s odyssey takes him through a joyful sex-positive community."

Birder made its world premiere at the OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival and is slated to feature in several upcoming film festivals this fall, including Atlanta’s Out on Film, Seattle Queer Film Festival, and DC’s Reel Affirmations, among others.

For a glimpse into the suspenseful world, watch the official trailer below:

Birder (2023) Official Trailerwww.youtube.com

Related Articles Around the Web
MoviesEntertainment
queer erotic thrillermichael emerynate dushkuamnon louriebirder
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Latest Stories

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Read Full Bio