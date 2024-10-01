Scroll To Top
Movies

James Dean biopic about his alleged gay romance is on the way & we're already SEATED

James Dean biopic about his alleged gay romance is on the way & we're already SEATED

James Dean
Bettmann via Getty Images

Which actor can take on this iconic role?

rachelkiley

A new James Dean biopic was announced on Monday, the 69th anniversary of the iconic actor's tragic death. And it's focusing on his relationship with another man.

Is it too soon to be seated? Because, we are.

The movie, written and directed by Guy Guido, will be based on the book Surviving James Dean by William Bast. Bast was a classmate of Dean's at UCLA, and the book charts their progression from roommates to lovers over the course of five years — until Dean's death. According to Bast, the relationship was kept a secret due to Dean's quickly burgeoning career as an actor.

"I have been a fan and historian of James Dean since I was 18 years old, so I knew about his 'friend' Willie, even when information about their relationship was straight-washed by the Hollywood machine," Guido said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "As a filmmaker, I love telling the story of a celebrity’s life in their coming-of-age period. As a gay man, I was particularly drawn to Bast’s unique story."

The film is still in early stages. There's no cast and no financing, but it seems likely Guido is hoping announcing the intention to bring this story to the screen will drum up the appropriate amount of interest.

And so far, that seems to be working, at least as far as social media is concerned.

Regardless of who ends up nabbing the role of Dean, it sounds as if Guido is determined to make sure it's done right.

"I am obsessed with getting the look right when it comes to casting and directing a film about a famous person," he said. "I want people to feel as if they are watching the real James Dean on the screen."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MoviesEntertainmentCelebrities
classic hollywoodgay hollywoodguy guidojames deanjames dean biopicwilliam bast
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio