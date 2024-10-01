James Dean biopic about his alleged gay romance is on the way & we're already SEATED

A new James Dean biopic was announced on Monday, the 69th anniversary of the iconic actor's tragic death. And it's focusing on his relationship with another man.

Is it too soon to be seated? Because, we are.

The movie, written and directed by Guy Guido, will be based on the book Surviving James Dean by William Bast. Bast was a classmate of Dean's at UCLA, and the book charts their progression from roommates to lovers over the course of five years — until Dean's death. According to Bast, the relationship was kept a secret due to Dean's quickly burgeoning career as an actor.

"I have been a fan and historian of James Dean since I was 18 years old, so I knew about his 'friend' Willie, even when information about their relationship was straight-washed by the Hollywood machine," Guido said, per The Hollywood Reporter . "As a filmmaker, I love telling the story of a celebrity’s life in their coming-of-age period. As a gay man, I was particularly drawn to Bast’s unique story."

The film is still in early stages. There's no cast and no financing, but it seems likely Guido is hoping announcing the intention to bring this story to the screen will drum up the appropriate amount of interest.

And so far, that seems to be working, at least as far as social media is concerned.