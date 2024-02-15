Scroll To Top
New Lady Gaga pics in Joker 2 have us losing our Little Monster minds

We've also got a release date for the film!

@andrewjstillman

We don’t know too much about Joker: Folie à Deux, but we do know Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn and will also sing in the film. We also know that it’s a sequel to the 2019 flick Joker and that Joaquin Phoenix is set to return as Arthur Fleck… but much of what to expect has remained hush-hush.

Fortunately, director Todd Phillips has let us have at least a tiny glimpse into what’s about to go down with a series of new photos on his Instagram account, if for nothing else to tease us and drive us wild.

Captioned “Hoping your day is full of love” to coincide with the Valentine's Day drop, Phillips posted a small carousel of photos showing Gaga as Quinn and Phoenix both in and out of his Joker face to highlight the relationship between the two, which is known for being dysfunctional, controversial, and one of the most fascinating in comics history.

Along with the new photos, Phillips also added “10.4.24” to the caption, which he confirmed in the comments was the current release date.

He also confirmed in the same comment that the first teaser is slated to be out in mid-April, which effectively led us to block out every day in April so we’re ready for the moment it drops.

Although the plotline(s) of the movie are still largely kept under wraps, we know we’ve been waiting for this pairing to get the screen time they deserve, and we can’t wait to see how Gaga and Phoenix crush it.

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

