New Lady Gaga pics in 'Joker 2' have us losing our Little Monster minds

We don’t know too much about Joker: Folie à Deux, but we do know Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn and will also sing in the film. We also know that it’s a sequel to the 2019 flick Joker and that Joaquin Phoenix is set to return as Arthur Fleck… but much of what to expect has remained hush-hush.

Fortunately, director Todd Phillips has let us have at least a tiny glimpse into what’s about to go down with a series of new photos on his Instagram account, if for nothing else to tease us and drive us wild.