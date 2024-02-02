Scroll To Top
Movies

We've unearthed a new 'Lisa Frankenstein' poster & it's so rad we could just DIE (EXCLUSIVE)

Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton in Lisa Frankenstein
Courtesy of Focus Features

Cole Sprouse becomes the perfect man (duh) in this subversive and charming horror comedy.

rachiepants

We’re just a week away from the highly anticipated Lisa Frankenstein heading to theaters and we could not be more excited to see how this twisted and charming fairytale plays out.

Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton in Lisa Frankenstein

Courtesy of Focus Features

For the uninitiated, the film follows the eponymous Lisa Frankenstein (Kathryn Newton) a teen outcast who finds herself drawn to the grave of a handsome, but very dead, mystery man (Cole Sprouse) from the Victorian era. However, when he miraculously rises from the dead, he needs some reassembling. Together they go on a murderous hunt for parts — but, you know, in a romantic way.

Lisa Frankenstein also stars Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and always lovely Carla Gugino.

Carla Gugino in Lisa Frankstein

Courtesy of Focus Features

If it sounds a little cheeky with a delightfully dark streak a mile wide, that’s because it comes from the minds and talents of out director Zelda Williams and writer Diablo Cody who together crafted what just may be a new modern classic, in the vein of Weird Science, Beetlejuice, or Jennifer’s Body.

While we can’t make February 9 come any faster (and believe me we're trying) in the meantime we’ve gotten our hands on an exclusive alternative poster for the film that we’re thrilled to get to share with you. It’s so rad we could just die!

‘Lisa Frankenstein opens’ in theaters on February 9. Watch the trailer below.

Latest Stories

Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

