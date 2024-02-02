We've unearthed a new 'Lisa Frankenstein' poster & it's so rad we could just DIE (EXCLUSIVE)

We’re just a week away from the highly anticipated Lisa Frankenstein heading to theaters and we could not be more excited to see how this twisted and charming fairytale plays out.

Courtesy of Focus Features For the uninitiated, the film follows the eponymous Lisa Frankenstein (Kathryn Newton) a teen outcast who finds herself drawn to the grave of a handsome, but very dead, mystery man (Cole Sprouse) from the Victorian era. However, when he miraculously rises from the dead, he needs some reassembling. Together they go on a murderous hunt for parts — but, you know, in a romantic way. Lisa Frankenstein also stars Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and always lovely Carla Gugino.

Courtesy of Focus Features If it sounds a little cheeky with a delightfully dark streak a mile wide, that’s because it comes from the minds and talents of out director Zelda Williams and writer Diablo Cody who together crafted what just may be a new modern classic, in the vein of Weird Science, Beetlejuice, or Jennifer’s Body. While we can’t make February 9 come any faster (and believe me we're trying) in the meantime we’ve gotten our hands on an exclusive alternative poster for the film that we’re thrilled to get to share with you. It’s so rad we could just die!