Watch: A steamy seduction turns into a sci-fi mystery in this exclusive Spark clip

Watch: A steamy seduction turns into a sci-fi mystery in this exclusive 'Spark' clip

Vico Ortiz and Theo Germaine
Courtesy of Berlin 7 and ReKon Productions

An erotic queer time loop thriller starring Theo Germaine and Vito Ortiz — sign us up, again and again.

rachiepants

What’s better than a queer erotic sci-fi thriller? One that’s trapped in a time loop — oh and that stars non-binary actors Theo Germaine and Vico Ortiz.

That film is Spark and it is set to make its world premiere at the 2024 Inside Out Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival this Friday, May 24.

The film follows Aaron (Germaine), a hopeless romantic who finds himself trapped in a time loop, living and reliving the same day following an especially intense hookup with a mysterious and might we say very handsome man named Trevor (Danell Leyva). While at first the opportunity to return to the passion of that connection is at first thrilling Aaron soon begins to suspect that something more nefarious is afoot and that his handsome hookup may actually be connected to the time loop’s creation. All the while being trapped in this period of time Aaron has no choice but to confront how his pursuit of love has not always been a constructive or even healthy thing for him. Then the question becomes, can he break out of this literal cycle, or will he like so many end up repeating the same (toxic) patterns forever?

Danell Leyva and Theo Germaine

Courtesy of Berlin 7 and ReKon Productions

The film is being described as “Groundhog Day meets Vertigo meets Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind in this cyclical tale of cosmic fuckery,” so we will most certainly be seated. It also marks filmmaker Nicholas Giuricich’s feature debut.

In this exclusive clip, Aaron and Dani (Ortiz) are about to leave the party before Aaron and Trevor’s fateful meet-cute.

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

