Watch: A steamy seduction turns into a sci-fi mystery in this exclusive ‘Spark’ clip

What’s better than a queer erotic sci-fi thriller? One that’s trapped in a time loop — oh and that stars non-binary actors Theo Germaine and Vico Ortiz .

That film is Spark and it is set to make its world premiere at the 2024 Inside Out Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival this Friday, May 24.

The film follows Aaron (Germaine), a hopeless romantic who finds himself trapped in a time loop, living and reliving the same day following an especially intense hookup with a mysterious and might we say very handsome man named Trevor (Danell Leyva). While at first the opportunity to return to the passion of that connection is at first thrilling Aaron soon begins to suspect that something more nefarious is afoot and that his handsome hookup may actually be connected to the time loop’s creation. All the while being trapped in this period of time Aaron has no choice but to confront how his pursuit of love has not always been a constructive or even healthy thing for him. Then the question becomes, can he break out of this literal cycle, or will he like so many end up repeating the same (toxic) patterns forever?