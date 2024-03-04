Scroll To Top
This Glee song charted over 10 years after its release—here's why

This 'Glee' song charted over 10 years after its release—here's why

Chris Colfer
Fox

Glee, you will always be famous.

rachelkiley

The cultural legacy of Glee continues to make itself known, as one of its cover songs recently charted — almost 14 years after its release.

“Rose’s Turn,” originally from Gypsy, was sung by Chris Colfer in season one of the musical dramedy. Despite the fact that season one aired in 2010 and Glee has been off the air since 2015, the song shockingly appeared at #3 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart last week.

“What is happening??????” Colfer himself wrote upon hearing the news.

Twitter users were quick to fill him in — a line from “Rose’s Turn” has turned into trending audio on TikTok, breathing new life into the track.

“All that work, and what did it get me?” has been used by TikTokers lamenting, as one might expect, the hard work they put into something that did not yield the return they had hoped for.

@whotfisnyla

Maybe one day 😔

This isn't the first time “Rose’s Turn” has hit the Billboard charts. Back in 2010, it debuted at 93 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of 207 songs from the show to rank somewhere on the charts during its run, many during the first three years.

And clearly, the fact that the show is over doesn’t mean the songs are going anywhere.

As one person said, “as long as tiktok exists glee will never go extinct,” although it seems entirely plausible at this point that the show’s impact will continue to resonate long after TikTok is dead and gone — for better or for worse.

MusicGleeTVEntertainmentCelebrities
billboardbillboard chartschris colfergleegypsykurt hummelrose's turntiktok
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

