This 'Glee' song charted over 10 years after its release—here's why

The cultural legacy of Glee continues to make itself known, as one of its cover songs recently charted — almost 14 years after its release.

“Rose’s Turn,” originally from Gypsy, was sung by Chris Colfer in season one of the musical dramedy. Despite the fact that season one aired in 2010 and Glee has been off the air since 2015, the song shockingly appeared at #3 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart last week.

“What is happening??????” Colfer himself wrote upon hearing the news.

Twitter users were quick to fill him in — a line from “Rose’s Turn” has turned into trending audio on TikTok, breathing new life into the track. “All that work, and what did it get me?” has been used by TikTokers lamenting, as one might expect, the hard work they put into something that did not yield the return they had hoped for.