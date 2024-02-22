Scroll To Top
News

Trump announces his tacky sneakers to boos and we can't stop LAUGHING

Trump is booed when he announces his tacky sneakers and we can't stop LAUGHING

Former president Donald Trump at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

We know he has bills to pay, but just no. These are terrible.

If you were assuming Donald Trump would become more stately and understated as he tries to maneuver his way back into the White House, you'd be wrong.

The former president and likely Republican presidential nominee has hawked gold chocolate bars, gold coins emblazoned with his face, and even bizarre NFTs that depict Trump as a superhero, but now he's moved onto sneakers.

This past weekend at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, Trump unveiled his newest venture: patriotic high-top tennis shoes, reported the New York Times.

And, of course, they're tacky as hell. The sneakers are shiny gold, much like the gaudy decor inside Trump Tower, and have an American flag wrapped around the ankle.

On the off chance you haven't already been drained of every ounce of hope for the trajectory of this country, we hate to tell you, but the shoes cost $399 and are already sold out.

We know the man has bills to pay — the shoes were announced just one day after a New York judge ordered him to pay over $355 million as part of a civil fraud case — but with only 1,000 limited-edition sneakers available, it's hard to think Trump will be making bank off of this venture, especially considering he likely just licensed his name to the company producing them.

"No one gives this man any credit. He is the first 'billionaire' to sell sneakers where 100% of the proceeds go to a rape victim," someone joked on X (formerly Twitter), referencing the $83.3 million in damages Trump was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll.

The sneakerheads at the convention were also not bowled over by the Trump-themed shoes and booed the former resident of the White House when he announced the launch at the convention.

45Footwear LLC is selling the Trump sneakers that, according to the website, are not officially "designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals." Alongside the ugly gold kicks, the company is also selling two other Trump-themed shoes, a cologne, perfume, and even a gold dog tag *cough* stolen valor *cough* with a picture of Trump as a buff superhero *eyeroll* on the front.

While the MAGA crowd clearly went ham buying the ugly sneakers — some believe they even have resale value — skeptics online were quick to make fun of the ridiculous shoes.

See our favorite reactions below!

From Your Site Articles
NewsPolitics
45footwear llcdonald trumpnewspoliticspresidential campaignrepublican partyrepublicanssneaker contrumptrump sneakers
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio