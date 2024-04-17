Damian Priest earned the well-deserved title of WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania, and fans have lauded him as the “Bisexual Undertaker” that we’ll always thirst over.

Before we dive too deep into this, it should be noted that, for his part, Priest actually identifies as straight. The Undertaker, in general, refers to one of the most revered characters in the history of pro wrestling. Even though the "Bisexual Undertaker" moniker trended after his win, even he isn’t completely sure what it means.

One Reddit user tried to clear up the confusion and described the title by saying, “He just has that vibe, like a daddy vibe. Like when he’s wearing skintight leather pants, a purple velvet shirt barely covering his body, eyeliner and big ass biker boots he just looks like he’s on the hunt for [twinks].”