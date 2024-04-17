Damian Priest earned the well-deserved title of WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania, and fans have lauded him as the “Bisexual Undertaker” that we’ll always thirst over.
Before we dive too deep into this, it should be noted that, for his part, Priest actually identifies as straight. The Undertaker, in general, refers to one of the most revered characters in the history of pro wrestling. Even though the "Bisexual Undertaker" moniker trended after his win, even he isn’t completely sure what it means.
One Reddit user tried to clear up the confusion and described the title by saying, “He just has that vibe, like a daddy vibe. Like when he’s wearing skintight leather pants, a purple velvet shirt barely covering his body, eyeliner and big ass biker boots he just looks like he’s on the hunt for [twinks].”
Even though Priest identifies as straight, he hasn’t been upset about the title, which is also something we’re not mad about. We live in a world of biphobia where people have a focus on bi-erasure, so in our opinion, the less upset he gets about this, the better.
Still, the internet is what it is, and there have been some great comments about his overall sexiness as well as his title of Bisexual Undertaker, all of which we’re totally here for.
Scroll through for some of the best reactions, and keep scrolling for some thirst-trap pics we may or may not look at more than we’re comfortable admitting.
Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith, & Noah Beck kissed their bros & Twitter melted down, it's 2024 y'all