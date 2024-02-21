Scroll To Top
Wrester Cody Rhodes stands up for the trans community and has our hearts in a headock

Cody Rhodes takes a stand for inclusion at recent WWE event in California
Wrestling really is for everyone.

WWE star Cody Rhodes is making some shockwaves throughout the wrestling community for his positive message about inclusion at a recent match in Fresno, California.

At the show, a fan presented Rhodes with a transgender flag bearing his logo, and Rhodes not only took the flag without hesitation, but also paused long enough to take a selfie holding it with the fan who gave it to him.

The fan, known as @thejudgmentgay on their X, formerly Twitter, account, posted the photo captioned, “WRESTLING IS FOR EVERYONE <3.”

Rhodes comes from a legendary wrestling family as it is, so his support is highly well-received, considering the WWE isn’t exactly known for its inclusion with anyone within the queer community.

The fan also noted that Rhodes was “SO sweet about it” in a Reddit post, where the comments are flooded with support for Rhodes’ display of solidarity.

In response to another fan comment, they said, “I was lowkey scared [because] there were some guys around that looked a lil unimpressed but I came out of it unscathed so hey I’m really glad I did it, [especially] seeing how many other trans people this has touched!”

Considering the exchange with Rhodes happened in one of the more conservative parts of California, Rhodes holding up the Progress Flag. What makes this even better is the fact it’s far from the first time Rhodes has addressed the topic of inclusion. Ever since returning to the WWE in 2022, he’s consistently used his platform to talk about diversity.

Latest Stories

Andrew J. Stillman

Andrew J. Stillman

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world.

