Wrester Cody Rhodes stands up for the trans community and has our hearts in a headock

WWE star Cody Rhodes is making some shockwaves throughout the wrestling community for his positive message about inclusion at a recent match in Fresno, California.

At the show, a fan presented Rhodes with a transgender flag bearing his logo, and Rhodes not only took the flag without hesitation, but also paused long enough to take a selfie holding it with the fan who gave it to him.

The fan, known as @thejudgmentgay on their X, formerly Twitter, account, posted the photo captioned, “WRESTLING IS FOR EVERYONE <3.” Rhodes comes from a legendary wrestling family as it is, so his support is highly well-received, considering the WWE isn’t exactly known for its inclusion with anyone within the queer community.

from SquaredCircle The fan also noted that Rhodes was “SO sweet about it” in a Reddit post, where the comments are flooded with support for Rhodes’ display of solidarity. In response to another fan comment, they said, “I was lowkey scared [because] there were some guys around that looked a lil unimpressed but I came out of it unscathed so hey I’m really glad I did it, [especially] seeing how many other trans people this has touched!”