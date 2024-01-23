Scroll To Top
TV

5 things in Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer that have us tear-bending

5 things in Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer that have us tear-bending

Aang in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'
Courtesy of Netflix

Bring on the air bison and fire balls!

Today, Netflix release the newest full-length trailer for their upcoming live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender and it looks good enough to make us shout yip yip! And maybe even shed a few nostalgic tears.

Based on the Nickelodeon cartoon that aired between 2005 and 2008, this new series stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, the Avatar who has to master the four elements — water, earth, fire, and air — to rebalance the world and save it from the Fire Nation.

“Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousely) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim),” the official synopsis reads. “But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task.”

After M. Night Shyamalan’s abysmal live-action movie adaptation, we had very little hope for another director’s take on the beloved source material, but this trailer has us excited again!

All eight hour-long episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender's first season will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 22.

1. Friends forever

In the original cartoon series, Aang’s first real friends are his Water Tribe buddies Katara and Sokka. It’s exciting to see them riding through the air on Appa’s back together, fighting side by side, and teasing each other, just like we remember from the OG version.

2. Appa - the flying fluffy beast

Appa is Aang’s loyal sky bison who flies our heroes from adventure to adventure as they try to balance the world and protect everyone from the Fire Nation. Appa was so adorable in cartoon form that we were worried it wouldn’t translate into CGI —we were wrong! He’s just as cute, fluffy, and expressive as his animated counterpart.

3. The emotions!

As Aang tries to save the world from the Fire Nation, he goes through heartache that only his friends and his loyal pet, Appa, can help him through. In the trailer, we see him welling up and hugging Apa, completely overwhelmed by emotion.

4. The fight choreography

Action scenes where characters are hurling elements like fire and water at each other have the potential to look silly, but the trailer makes the fight choreography look dynamic and exciting.

5. The special effects

Between the elemental fighting and the hybridized animals, so much could have gone wrong with the CGI, but the trailer looks great and gives us hope that this version of The Last Airbender won’t repeat the sins of the past.

Avatar the Last Airbender premieres February 22 on Netflix. Watch the full trailer below.

From Your Site Articles
TVNetflixEntertainment
avataravatar the last airbenderthe last airbendernetflixtv showentertainmentaanggordon cormierian ouselykiawentiiodaniel dae kim
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio