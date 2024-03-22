Scroll To Top
TV

Fans upset over Heartstopper's Bradley Riches' shocking Big Brother elimination

Fans upset over 'Heartstopper's Bradley Riches' shocking 'Big Brother' elimination

Bradley Riches on Celebrity Big Brother
ITV

This definitely could have been handled very differently.

@andrewjstillman

We were super excited when Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches joined the Celebrity Big Brother cast, but his elimination? Not our favorite thing.

Earlier this week, Riches landed himself in the top six, and he and the other housemates were under the impression they’d made it all the way to the final. However, the public was actually in the middle of voting to evict one more person, which ultimately led to Riches’ shocking elimination.

Riches and the other housemates were told they would get a “rendezvous” with one of their loved ones as a reward for making it to the final six. While everyone else was able to share an emotional reunion with their family, Riches was last to be called into the rendezvous area to meet up with his boyfriend.

Unfortunately, at the last minute, he was greeted by host AJ Odudu who informed Riches that he had, in fact, been eliminated.

“As you can see, neither a friend or family member is here for you,” Odudu told a shocked Riches. “That is because the public have been voting. I can now reveal that the seventh housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house is you.”

Riches assured the others that he was grateful for the experience, but viewers were left a little ruffled due to the fact that Riches is autistic, and fans were concerned that the shock eviction might trigger his neurodiversity.

However, following his eviction, Riches doubled down on his claims of being okay when he told host Will Best of Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, “I didn’t feel upset. Something came over me… I was thinking about everything that had happened and I was like I’m so lucky and grateful for the experience… I was just happy and grateful that I lasted this long.”

Regardless of his shocking elimination, fans were pleased with his example of what it’s like to be a queer and neurodivergent person on TV.

Luckily for Riches, his next project is already lined up, as he will star as Toby in a new London musical called Babies from May 31-July 14.

From Your Site Articles
TVEntertainmentCelebrities
celebrity big brotherentertainmentheartstopperqueertelevisionbradley riches
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio