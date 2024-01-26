Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Wolf Pack' canceled after 1 season & the gays are LIVID

Another short-lived fan favorite show bites the dust — Wolf Pack will not be returning to Paramount+ for season two.

The eight-episode first season ran from January to March of last year, and was star Sarah Michelle Gellar’s return to television in a starring live action role for the first time in nearly a decade.

The show had a confusing launch, as it was yet another werewolf-centric property developed by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, but it ultimately had nothing to do with the once-popular MTV series. Once that was set, however, it quickly found a fanbase of its own—due in no small part to Gellar’s status as a genre icon as well as the, uhm, plot.