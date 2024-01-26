Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack canceled after 1 season & the gays are LIVID
Wolf Pack is the latest LGBTQ+ show to end without having enough time to grow.
Another short-lived fan favorite show bites the dust — Wolf Pack will not be returning to Paramount+ for season two.
The eight-episode first season ran from January to March of last year, and was star Sarah Michelle Gellar’s return to television in a starring live action role for the first time in nearly a decade.
The show had a confusing launch, as it was yet another werewolf-centric property developed by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, but it ultimately had nothing to do with the once-popular MTV series. Once that was set, however, it quickly found a fanbase of its own—due in no small part to Gellar’s status as a genre icon as well as the, uhm, plot.
According to Deadline, work on season two had been underway despite the lack of official renewal, and it had been assumed production would start next month. Instead, the network announced its cancelation this week, just days after a wave of layoffs at Paramount.
On the one hand, it isn’t that surprising, as viewers in the streaming era are starting to pick up on the fact that companies are ordering very few episodes of shows and canceling them at a rapid pace without giving them proper marketing or time to grow if they aren’t immediately a Stranger Things-sized hit. We just saw the same thing happen to Our Flag Means Death and Schmigadoon!, and last year, Paramount+ in particular sparked outrage by canceling Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and removing the show from their platform, as well as canceling Star Trek: Prodigy after a season two renewal had already been announced.
Not every show can survive, of course, but streamers teaching fans not to get invested in any stories they put out unless they’re a hit sure is a bizarre strategy. RIP Wolf Pack, you were basically just a mini-series, in the end.