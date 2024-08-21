Scroll To Top
Interviews

Elle King doubles down on her LGBTQ+ community love & challenges her father's beliefs (exclusive)

Elle King doubles down on her LGBTQ+ community love & challenges her father's beliefs (exclusive)

Elle King doubles down on her LGBTQ+ community love & challenges her father's beliefs (exclusive)

The country music star is breaking down her viral video in a new interview with PRIDE.

rickycornish

This is truly fighting for gay rights!

Elle King is the latest celebrity coming out and defending the LGBTQ+ community at a time it's really needed most.

During a recent interview on the Dumb Blonde podcast, King openly challenged her father Rob Schneider's recent homophobic posts that have sent social media into a frenzy.

"I just think it's wild! I wouldn't change anything that I said because I have so much love and faith in the LGBTQ+ community. I think that everyone is entitled to love. I was just speaking out on my disappointment of misinformation," King tells PRIDE.

As the daughter of a very recognizable actor in Hollywood, King felt very "othered" throughout her entire childhood and can easily resonate with many of the struggles queer people face daily.

"I wasn't the typical beauty and I've never really fit any of the molds. I don't think I have even scratched the surface of feeling the type of persecution, bigotry, and hatred that anyone in our beloved community has felt, but I know what it feels [like to feel that] I don't belong. It's not a good feeling."

King has no regrets that she's spoken publicly against her famous dad and she's happy do it again. She only wants to use her platform to advocate for equality and love.

"I'm glad this has happened and everyone in the community knows they have a sister in this. I'll go to bat for everyone just for love! Always speak your truth. No one can ever take your truth. All I ever wanted was for someone to see me and to feel like I wasn't alone. I hope I'm spreading love more than anything!"

Outside of her interviews and public appearances, King is also bringing her infectious positivity into her new music. The star is about to drop her new single "High Road!" which totally speaks for itself.

"This is a song literally about taking the high road. It's a very new journey for me because I've been a spiteful, hateful, angry, hurt person for a lot of my life until I became a mom. I realized what's important and it's happiness, joy, self-respect, and loving yourself! It couldn't be coming out at a better time."

"High Road!" drops later this month. To see the full interview with Elle King, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsVideoViralEntertainmentLGBTQ+MusicCelebritiesFamily
celebritiesdramaelle kingentertainmentequalityfamilyhomophobialgbtq+musicrob schneidervideoviralinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio