Interviews

Pentatonix Talks Hollywood Walk of Fame Star & The Masked Singer

Pentatonix Talks Hollywood Walk of Fame Star & 'The Masked Singer'

Pentatonix
Pentatonix

The Grammy-winning vocal group is having their best year yet.

rickycornish

These pitches are just getting started!

Pentatonix made history earlier this year as the first a cappella group to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

With the group composed of Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee, Kevin Olusola, and proud LGBTQ+ members Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi, these talented musicians have no signs of slowing down.

"We just feel so blessed and so amazed that 12 years could give us a Hollywood Star on the Walk of Fame! That is the most iconic thing that could ever happen," Maldonado says.

"It was so stimulating! It felt like a really big deal. This is so special. We get to live this dream," Hoying adds.

The quintet has surely come a long way since their win on The Sing-Off back in 2011. Earlier this year, the group returned to their reality TV roots by coming in third place on the latest season of The Masked Singer.

"It was so cool to be on The Masked Singer because it really brought us back to those competition vibes. It felt like it opened up a chapter for us to start really experimenting with instrumentation. I'm excited for our future and what that brings," Olusola shares.

"We have so much room to just keep growing to reach new heights we've never reached before, which is super exciting," Sallee says.

The sky is certainly the limit for this group! They're closing the year with a new holiday album — The Greatest Christmas Hits — which drops this Friday.

Fans can download the album and check out holiday tour dates on their website. To see the full interview with Pentatonix, check out the video below.

InterviewsVideoEntertainmentLGBTQ+PentatonixMusicCelebrities
PentatonixScott Hoyingmitch grassichristmasholidaymusicinterviews
Banner Image OneOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

