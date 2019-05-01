Ellen Page Is Closeted in a Small Town in This Lesbian Romance Film

Ellen Page and Kate Mara fall in love from opposing sides of the tracks in Signature Entertainment's newest lesbian romance film, My Days of Mercy.

The official summary reads:

"A powerful and heart-wrenching tale of finding love in the least-likely of places. Academy Award nominee Ellen Page and Kate Mara star in the highly compelling and moving romantic drama, My Days of Mercy.

Two young women from opposite sides of fierce protests over the death penalty meet on the picket lines and form an unlikely friendship. While both deal with their respective personal issues they grow ever closer, leading to dramatic personal revelations, passion and life changing romance."