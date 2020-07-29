Millie Bobby Brown to Play Bisexual Con Artist in Netflix YA Thriller

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming YA thriller film The Girls I’ve Been.

Based on the novel by Tess Sharpe of the same name, Brown will reportedly play Nora, a teenage con artist who finds herself in a bank hostage situation with her current girlfriend and ex-boyfriend.

The book’s synopsis reads:

"Nora O'Malley's been a lot of girls. As the daughter of a con-artist who targets criminal men, she grew up her mother's protege. But when mom fell for the mark instead of conning him, Nora pulled the ultimate con: escape.



For five years she's been playing at normal. But she needs to dust off the skills she ditched because she has three problems: #1: her ex walked in on her with her girlfriend. Even though they've all been inseparable for months, Wes didn't know about her and Iris. #2: The morning after, they all have to meet to deposit the fundraiser money they raised together. It's a nightmare that goes from awkward to deadly.



Because #3: right after they get in the bank, two guys start robbing it.



But they have no idea who they're really holding hostage. The robbers are trouble. Nora's something else entirely."

Brown's production company is producing the film alongside Jason Batemen's. We have yet to see if Netflix will stick to the original source material but we can only hope we'll be seeing another bisexual badass on our screens!