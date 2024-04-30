Gifts for your mother and your MOTHER: Celebrating every mom on Mother’s Day

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As Mother’s Day approaches, it’s time to show appreciation for the incredible women in our lives, whether they're biological moms or chosen ones. This year, skip the clichés and opt for unique, thoughtful gifts that celebrate the diverse interests and personalities of the special moms you cherish. Here at The Pride Store, we’ve curated a delightful selection of products that are sure to make Mother’s Day memorable. From stylish to sentimental, see below for our top picks.

ThePrideStore.com

STUDLEYDUDS - GOLDEN GIRLS TOTE Courtesy The Pride Store Picture this: A sunny day at the beach with your mom, lounging in style with all the essentials neatly tucked away in a spacious tote. The STUDLEYDUDS Golden Girls Tote is not just a bag; it’s a statement piece. With ample room for beach towels, snacks, and more, it’s perfect for a day of relaxation or running errands in style.

STUDLEYDUDS - OOOH HONEY CAFTAN Courtesy The Pride Store For the mom who exudes confidence and flair, the STUDLEYDUDS Oooh Honey Caftan is a must-have addition to her wardrobe. Adorned with handsome hunks and a vibrant yellow hue, this caftan is equal parts chic and playful. Whether she’s lounging by the pool or sipping cocktails at a resort, she’ll feel like a queen in this eye-catching ensemble.

DORUK SILVER - SLAY NECKLACE Courtesy The Pride Store Every mom deserves to feel like royalty, and the DORUK SILVER Slay Necklace is just the accessory to make her feel regal. Handcrafted with care, this statement piece is a tribute to her strength and beauty. Let her know she’s the reigning queen in your life with this elegant necklace.

CHRIS BURBACH - MADONNA COLLAGE Courtesy The Pride Store If your mom is a fan of the iconic Material Girl, then the Chris Burbach Madonna Collage is the perfect gift to showcase her admiration. Featuring four images that capture the essence of Madonna, this collage is a tribute to her timeless influence and enduring spirit. It’s a piece of art that celebrates the power of female empowerment and self-expression.

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - JUDY: A GARLAND FRAGRANCE Courtesy The Pride Store Transport your mom to the golden age of Hollywood with the Vince Spinnato Fragrances Judy: A Garland Fragrance. Inspired by the legendary entertainer Judy Garland, this luxurious fragrance captures the essence of her timeless glamor and magnetic charisma. With notes of Dark Orchid and Bourbon Vanilla, it’s a scent that will linger in her memory long after Mother’s Day.

NOBLE HOUSE - GLOW IN THE DARK STAR MOON BLANKET Courtesy The Pride Store Wrap your mom in love and warmth with the Noble House Glow In The Dark Star Moon Blanket. Soft, cozy, and adorned with a celestial pattern, it’s the perfect companion for snuggling up on the couch or stargazing under the night sky. Let her know she’s your guiding star with this thoughtful gift.

WALLFORD LUXURY HOME FRAGRANCES - SUNDRENCHED BEACH REED DIFFUSER Courtesy The Pride Store Bring the essence of summer into your mom’s home with the Wallford Sundrenched Beach Reed Diffuser. With notes of gardenia and warm summer breezes, it’s a scent that evokes memories of sun-kissed days and ocean waves. Let her indulge in a moment of relaxation and nostalgia with this luxurious diffuser.

EDONISTA - NINA 16 MODES BULLET VIBRATOR Courtesy The Pride Store For the mom who embraces pleasure and self-care, the Edonista Nina Bullet Vibrator is the ultimate indulgence. With 16 different modes and a discreet design, it’s the perfect way to add a little excitement to her day. Compact, powerful, and travel-friendly, it’s a gift that keeps on giving.

INNATUS - SKIN REFRESH DEAD SEA MUD FACE MASK Courtesy The Pride Store Treat your mom to a spa-like experience at home with the Innatus Skin Refresh Dead Sea Mud Face Mask. Formulated with the finest ingredients, including Dead Sea mud and essential oils, it’s a luxurious treat for her skin and senses. Let her unwind and rejuvenate with this pampering gift.