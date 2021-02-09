Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar Takes Us On the Vacay We Wish We Had

One of the worst things about the ongoing global pandemic is that it really restricted many people's plans to explore the world. We all can use a much-deserved reprieve from our daily lives every now and again, and travel was a nice way for many of us to do that. But because of what's going on right now, a lot of us have had to bunker down and be safer at home.

Luckily, we can live vicariously (and fabulously) through Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Lionsgate's latest comedy starring Oscar-nominated writing duo and icons Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo!

"Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever," reads the film's official synopsis. "Romance, friendship, and a villain’s evil plot...hold onto your culottes!"

In an exclusive clip from the film premiering on PRIDE, Midwesterners Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig) are just going about their normal, humdrum day when their mutual friend Mickey (Bridemaids and The Goldbergs' Wendi McLendon-Covey) who recounts to them a recent, life-changing vacation she took to a tropical Florida beach destination called Vista Del Mar.

"It's people like us," Mickey tells the enthralled Barb and Star about who frequents the getaway. "Mid-lifers who still like to strut past the pool and stop the party dead in its tracks with a tube top and full jewelry."

"I'm not kidding, I feel like I got a soul douche," she concludes. "There are so many gorgeous men there. We're talking Tommy Bahama from head to toe."

And just like that, Barb and Star (and us, tbh) suddenly need to go on vacation ASAP!

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar will be available digitally on-demand on Friday, February 12!