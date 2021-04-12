This Hilarious SNL Skit Perfectly Spoofs Lesbian Period Dramas

Carey Mulligan and Heidi Gardner fall in love on a rocky, grey beach in a scarily accurate parody of Ammonite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and other queer period pieces.

As much as we love and adore critically-acclaimed, queer-themed period films like Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Ammonite, and The World to Come, there's something to be said about the fact that it seems like lesbians only every get their time to shine on the big screen once a year in movies set it the distant past — and this cackle-worthy new sketch from Saturday Night Live perfectly sums all of our feelings up!

Starring host and our Oscar-nominated Promising Young Woman fave Carey Mulligan alongside her lover (played by Heidi Gardner) and her lover's ex (played Kate McKinnon), the aptly title Lesbian Period Drama showcases all of the typical themes and tropes that are usually featured in period films starring lesbian characters, including long walks while gathering rocks on cold, rocky beaches, a drawing scene, forlorn gazes, sad flirting, subtle grazes, and "a sex scene so graphic you’ll think, Oh, right. A man directed this."

The end results were, as expected, hilarious (and scarily accurate).

Watch the full SNL skit below!