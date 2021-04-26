Hayley Kiyoko Shares Epic Gay Kiss Montage Teasing New Song

"Found My Friends" will be the new single from our Lesbian Jesus!

The return of our Lesbian Jesus is nigh!

Following up on last year's release of her bewitching album, I'm Too Sensitive for This Shit, Hayley Kiyoko is ready to kick off a new era of music. She let fans know to prepare themselves yesterday on Instagram.

"I’ve missed you all," she wrote with an orange heart emoji. "See you next week."

The montage featured some of our favorite squeal-worthy moments from Kiyoko's music videos, including a series of sapphic kisses.

The new song is titled "Found My Friends" and is expected to drop April 30th!

Are y'all ready for new Hayley Kiyoko?