These Two Women Are Getting Married After Touring With Beyoncé

"We had also been told to stay away from the dancers," says Divinity Roxx. "Ha!"

Beyoncé might be trending worldwide for the release of her new Netflix documentary and live album Homecoming, but for Divinity Roxx and Yani Marin, the legend holds an even more special place in their hearts.

The two women met on her 2007 tour The Beyoncé Experience, and 12 years later, Roxx (a musician) and Marin (a dancer) are now gearing up for their wedding!

"Yani came into rehearsals a little late. I think she was the last dancer chosen for the tour," Roxx began, sharing their love story with Gay Star News. "When she came in, we were already in production rehearsals and everything was hectic. I remember when she first walked into the sound stage in Brooklyn where we were preparing for the tour. I thought, 'Oh, she’s cute.'"

But she didn't act on her attraction immediately. Roxx was the musical director of Beyoncé's all-female band and Marin was booked through a competitive dance audition process. "We had also been told to stay away from the dancers," she recalls. "Ha!"

But traveling around the world together eventually bonded the women.

"After we finally got out of the country and we all started hanging out together, she and I began finding ways to sit next to each other on planes and buses and started spending short amounts of time together here and there, talking, laughing, getting to know each other."

Their relationship took a turn when the two were in Japan.

"We were in the elevator with our friend (drummer) Nikki who pushed me out of the elevator when Yani got off on her floor. I just smiled goofily (I did that a lot back then around her), and said, 'I guess I’m coming to your room..!'"

And so began their love story. When the tour ended, Roxx and Marin continued their relationship through a "tough and rocky" long-distance set up: Roxx was still on the road while Marin performed in West Side Story on Broadway.

"We would visit each other and take trips together but we were still long distance. After I left the Beyoncé band I moved to LA. I convinced Yani to move out there because she was looking to do more acting and less dancing. We stayed in LA for about 5 years."

"I proposed 2 years after she moved out there and here we are living in Jersey and getting married 12 years after Nikki pushed me out of the elevator in Nagoya, Japan."

Roxx and Marin are getting married on May 19 in New Jersey.

Will Beyoncé attend their matrimony? "Haha! Not likely at all… but that’d be cute, huh?"