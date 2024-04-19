Republican Ted Cruz whines like a baby as his reelection hopes sink while we CACKLE

Republican Senator Ted Cruz's Democratic opponent is nipping at his heels, and now he's getting NERVOUS about his chances of winning reelection.

Cruz, who has long been described as the most unpopular senator, made an appearance on Fox News on April 17 to whine about how Democrat Colin Allred is out fundraising him to the tune of millions of dollars.

The Texas senator has only raised $6.9 million for his reelection campaign, while Allred has netted a whopping $9.5 million in the first three months of the year alone. Allred has even managed to outpace Beto O'Rourke, who raised the most money of anyone running for a Senate seat back in 2018, KXAN reports.

Of course, this news enraged Cruz, so he ran to the only place that wanted to hear his complaints — Fox News.

"My opponent Colin Allred, this left-winger, is being funded with millions of dollars from George Soros, from Chuck Schumer," he said. "They're flooding cash into Texas because they went to take me out. But he doesn't talk to reporters. He hides in his basement, I guess, along with Joe Biden. He just spends money, and they think they can fool the American people."

George Soros is pouring millions of dollars into Texas to fund a smear campaign of lies attacking me.



This strategy is not going to work.



Help me fight these lies with the truth by going to https://t.co/YBcXsU0WHE. pic.twitter.com/3osZXih8JW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2024 Notice that the minute Cruz is up against the ropes, he immediately starts to blame other people, and this time, he's placing the blame at the feet of billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist George Soros and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — both of whom are Jewish. With these remarks, he is flying dangerously close to antisemitic tropes about Jews with deep pockets controlling the world. Considering Cruz is in hot water over issues with how his PAC raised money, maybe he should focus on his own campaign instead of worrying about where his Democratic opponent's money is coming from. For the second time this month, the Republican politician is being hit with complaints about raising money for his reelection Truth and Courage PAC through his podcast. Yeah, you read that right; he's another mediocre white man with a podcast. Can we all agree to stop selling them microphones? On Wednesday, the watchdog group Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee alleging that Cruz violated the ban on members receiving payment for speeches or appearances. The complaint argues that his iHeartMedia deal to distribute his The Verdict With Ted Cruz podcast violates federal law, the San Antonio Current reports.

“Ethics questions surround Senator Ted Cruz’s fundraising arrangement with the company that distributes his podcast.”



Texas media continues to sound the alarm and highlight need for ethics investigation. pic.twitter.com/c3ttnpreJK — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) April 4, 2024 The Republican politician also faces a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission earlier this month. Cruz is being accused of improperly directing iHeartMedia to send $630,000 to his reelection PAC, violating the $5,000 limit an officeholder is allowed to solicit for a super PAC, the Texas Tribune reports. Between his glaring lack of popularity, pissing off Texans when he fled to Cancún during a history-making winter storm, raising millions less than his opponents, and facing multiple campaign finance violations, Cruz is floundering, and the polls echo this. Although he's the incumbent, Allread is within five points of Cruz in new polling, Queerty reports. Prepare for Cruz to spend the rest of the election cycle whining like the pathetic baby he is. Fingers crossed, Allred beats him so Cruz can fade into obscurity! Keep scrolling to see the best reactions to Ted Cruz's Fox News tantrum!

