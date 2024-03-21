Scroll To Top

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 3/22

Hi Fam! 🌈

Aries ♈ season is upon us. That’s right this week marks the beginning of the astrological calendar. What does that mean? Well for one thing it marks a time for new beginnings full of passion, positivity, and best of all possibility. You may even feel a little bolder and ready to make some changes in your life (don’t cut bangs!). But whether you go in for all that zodiac woo or not, there does seem to be something in the air this week.

This week PRIDE caught up with absolute heartthrob Johnny Sibilly for a spicy chat about his, ahem, bedroom preferences, and Drag Race UK vs the World star Choriza May wasn't holding back about which of her cast mates she’d like to take a bite out of. Plus, the sapphic detectives of social media tracked down an old post from Love Lies Bleeding star Katy O’Brian and went into absolute meltdown — and we don’t blame them. Plus we had plenty to giggle over, whether it was the memes making us cackle, or some not-so-nice folks making fools of themselves. Plus, what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week. Check it out below! ⬇️

Johnny Sibilly reveals his spicy bedroom preferences & if he'd join OF (exclusive)

Instagram (@hichristophers via @johnnysibilly)

The best of SXSW 2024: Here’s everything queer we loved

Courtesy of SXSW, XYZ Films; Lowell Meyer

Choriza May on the ‘heartbreak’ & joy of returning to ‘Drag Race’ & who’s booty she’d like to bite

Courtesy of World of Wonder

Olympic swimmer Sean Gunn comes out as gay

@seangunnnn/Instagram

Lesbian Twitter discovered Katy O'Brian's resurfaced audition pic & goes absolutely FERAL

X @thekatyo; A24

MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene busted bragging about funding she voted against & gets dragged

Shutterstock

New pic of Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins sends gay Twitter into a tizzy

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Republican Ted Cruz's attempt to insult a Democrat FAILS spectacularly & We're CACKLING

Shutterstock

10 gay actors who we'd love to see play super spy James Bond

Shutterstock

10 queer actresses we'd love to play the next sexy Bond girl

Instagram @reneerapp; @amandlastenber; @rubyrose

Reflecting on the contributions of queer women this Women’s History Month​

Encyclopedia Britannica; Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images; Diana Davies/The New York Public Library, Manuscripts and Archives Division

Crafting diversity and inclusivity in beauty with Fashion Foundry

Images Courtesy Fashion Foundry

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE's Stacey Yvonne hit the red carpet for the 35th GLAAD Media Awards

She also rubbed elbows with OUR favorite royals and by that we mean TKTK, TTKTK, the cast of Mary & George on the premiere red carpet.

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 In theaters: Femme

This queer neo-noir thriller follows a drag queen Jules (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) who is attacked in a homophobic assault by a man (George MacKay) he later spots in a gay sauna. When Jules realizes that he doesn't recognize him he begins an affair with him while plotting revenge. In theaters this weekend.

📺 Stream & Chill: Roadhouse

Jake Gyllenhaal (and all his rippling muscles) takes on the role of Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past by becoming a bouncer. It doesnt take long for his past to come calling. Streaming on Prime Video now.

🎧 In our ears: Genclash: Queer Perspectives

This new podcast sees two queer folks from different generations coming together to discuss various topics impacting our lives today. In the first episode the host dive into the debate around anti-gay laws being passed around the globe, plus queer art in Vienna, and of course queer sex.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Meet PRIDE fam member Angelica Jimenez who shared this gorgeous photo taken at Mexico City gay pride! Thanks for sharing 👑!

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

