PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 3/22

Hi Fam! 🌈

Aries ♈ season is upon us. That’s right this week marks the beginning of the astrological calendar. What does that mean? Well for one thing it marks a time for new beginnings full of passion, positivity, and best of all possibility. You may even feel a little bolder and ready to make some changes in your life (don’t cut bangs!). But whether you go in for all that zodiac woo or not, there does seem to be something in the air this week.

This week PRIDE caught up with absolute heartthrob Johnny Sibilly for a spicy chat about his, ahem, bedroom preferences, and Drag Race UK vs the World star Choriza May wasn't holding back about which of her cast mates she’d like to take a bite out of. Plus, the sapphic detectives of social media tracked down an old post from Love Lies Bleeding star Katy O’Brian and went into absolute meltdown — and we don’t blame them. Plus we had plenty to giggle over, whether it was the memes making us cackle, or some not-so-nice folks making fools of themselves. Plus, what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week. Check it out below! ⬇️

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE's Stacey Yvonne hit the red carpet for the 35th GLAAD Media Awards

She also rubbed elbows with OUR favorite royals and the cast of Mary & George on the premiere red carpet.

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In theaters: Femme This queer neo-noir thriller follows a drag queen Jules (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) who is attacked in a homophobic assault by a man (George MacKay) he later spots in a gay sauna. When Jules realizes that he doesn't recognize him he begins an affair with him while plotting revenge. In theaters this weekend. 📺 Stream & Chill: Roadhouse Jake Gyllenhaal (and all his rippling muscles) takes on the role of Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past by becoming a bouncer. It doesnt take long for his past to come calling. Streaming on Prime Video now. 🎧 In our ears: Genclash: Queer Perspectives

This new podcast sees two queer folks from different generations coming together to discuss various topics impacting our lives today. In the first episode the host dive into the debate around anti-gay laws being passed around the globe, plus queer art in Vienna, and of course queer sex.