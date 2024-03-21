Scroll To Top
Celebrities

New pic of Timothy Olyphant and Walter Goggins sends gay Twitter into a tizzy

New pic of Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins sends gay Twitter into a tizzy

Walton Goggins; Timothy Olyphant
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Tinseltown/Shutterstock

The White Lotus season we deserve, honestly.

rachelkiley

An oddly adorable photo of Timothy Olyphant and Waton Goggins has left gay Twitter absolutely teeming with ideas.

Goggins posted the pic in question to Instagram on Wednesday, suggesting he had a surprise run-in with Olyphant while they are both in Thailand working on separate projects (Goggins is shooting an Aliens series for FX while Olyphant has been cast in the upcoming season of The White Lotus).

“Talk about comforts from home,” he wrote. “Just what I needed. What a good man. The road we’ve walked.”

To some, the pair posing for pics together reads as a reunion of their characters from Justified — a show straight people liked about a U.S. Marshal, Raylan Givens (Olyphant), who enforced “his own brand of justice,” according to IMDb. Goggins played a “career criminal” who was also Givens’ good friend/frequent enemy.

And that’s all well and good, but members of society more accustomed to reading between the lines saw something far more interesting in that snap.

Now, both actors are currently married (to women), so nobody’s trying to start any actual rumors here. But the casual familiarity between the two in the pic left folks with a lot to say — and a lot of ideas!

Clearly, somebody needs to cast these two as lovers in something ASAP. Give the people what they want, Hollywood!

CelebritiesTVEntertainment
gay twitterjustifiedthailandthe white lotustimothy olyphantwalter gogginswalton goggins
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio