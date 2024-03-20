Scroll To Top
MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene busted bragging about funding she voted against & gets dragged

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
MTG is a liar? Who could have guessed.

Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is being terrible again — surprising no one ever — only this time, she's lying to her own constituents.

The MAGA loyalist has been caught bragging about her district in Georgia receiving $9.3 million in federal dollars for infrastructure improvements despite the fact that she voted against the budget bill that would doll out the funds.

On Monday, Greene sent an email newsletter to her constituents that included a link to a Rome News-Tribune article about a runway extension at an airport in Floyd County. The article quotes a press release from Greene's office, making it clear that the Georgia Republican helped secure the funds for the improvements.

Spoiler: No she didn't.

"Congresswoman Greene meticulously sought out projects that would improve quality of life, increase economic and social development, assist localities with vital funding needs, and harness community support," the article cites from Greene's media release.

Ma'am, your pants are on fire.

This blatant lie proves once again that Republicans are loyal to no one and are happy to lie to the people who voted them into office.

While she has no problem taking credit for the influx of funding to her district, Greene voted against the $460 billion minibus spending bill that has now passed both the Senate and the House.

MTG must think we're as stupid as she is because she clearly didn't think anyone would fact-check her.

In an interview with Newsweek, Greene said there "was no reason to vote on a minibus" and blamed her fellow Republicans for voting in favor of the budget bill.

"The Republicans promised the American people no more omnibuses, minibuses and CRs and well, here they did it," she continued.

Greene wasn't alone in taking credit for something she actively fought against; Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert also voted against the spending bill and then bragged about what it would do for her community. In a Monday press release, the congresswoman said she "can't wait for the ribbon cuttings" on projects the minibus will pay for, The New Republic reported.

We can only hope that their constituents are as dumb as MTG and Boebert think they are, and the good people of Georgia and Colorado kick these two manipulative liars to the curb come November.

PoliticsNews
lauren boebertmarjorie taylor greenecongresscongresswomanconservativesmagaminibusnewspoliticianspoliticsrepresentativerepresentative marjorie taylor greenerepublicansspending bill
