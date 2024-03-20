MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene busted bragging about funding she voted against & gets dragged

Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is being terrible again — surprising no one ever — only this time, she's lying to her own constituents.

The MAGA loyalist has been caught bragging about her district in Georgia receiving $9.3 million in federal dollars for infrastructure improvements despite the fact that she voted against the budget bill that would doll out the funds.

On Monday, Greene sent an email newsletter to her constituents that included a link to a Rome News-Tribune article about a runway extension at an airport in Floyd County. The article quotes a press release from Greene's office, making it clear that the Georgia Republican helped secure the funds for the improvements.

Spoiler: No she didn't.

"Congresswoman Greene meticulously sought out projects that would improve quality of life, increase economic and social development, assist localities with vital funding needs, and harness community support," the article cites from Greene's media release.

Ma'am, your pants are on fire.

MTG Dragged for Bragging About Bill She Actually Voted Against



Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is at it again folks, LYING.



