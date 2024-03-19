Scroll To Top
10 gay actors who we'd love to see play super spy James Bond

10 gay actors who we'd love to see play super spy James Bond

luke evans, colman domingo, jonathan bailey
Now that our favorite blue-eyed hunk has stepped down, we have some thoughts on casting the next 007.

DRJedi

Perhaps you've heard the rumor that a new actor has been offered the role of James Bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Yes, we love him. I mean have you seen him? And yet, we have thoughts. For one thing, isn't it high time we got a gay 007? Not sure who could play one, well there has never been a better time to cast a gay super spy because the pool of actors who perfectly embody that charismatic action hero has never been deeper.

So with that in mind, here are a few man-loving men we'd love to don the tux-and-martini mantle.


Matt Bomer

matt bomer

This is a no brainer. We'd be his Bond girl any day.

Luke Evans

luke evans

He has that sexy scowl down to a science. More like Dr. YAS!

Coleman Domingo

colman domingo

Gravitas and good looks? This man was born to play Bond.

Jeremy Pope

jeremy pope

A young James Bond? Yes, please!

Russell Tovey

russell tovey

Is there anyone with more disarming good looks than Russell? Seems like that would be helpful as a super spy.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

We know this man can act.. and seduce... it's time for his action hero era to begin!

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

The baddies would be to lost in his baby brown eyes to see this super spy coming.

Luke Macfarlane

Luke Macfarlane

We wanna see this hunk show off his acting, and action, chops, stat!

Brandon Flynn

Brandon Flynn

If we're rebooting the Bond franchise a young cutie like Brandon would be the perfect start of a new steamy, gay arc!

Lee Pace

Lee Pace

Perodt.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Dustin Diehl

Dustin loves writing, reading, and movies, and is basically a cat lady. He's passionate about travel, but most of all, he's obsessed with a little space opera called Star Wars.

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

