10 gay actors who we'd love to see play super spy James Bond

Perhaps you've heard the rumor that a new actor has been offered the role of James Bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Yes, we love him. I mean have you seen him? And yet, we have thoughts. For one thing, isn't it high time we got a gay 007? Not sure who could play one, well there has never been a better time to cast a gay super spy because the pool of actors who perfectly embody that charismatic action hero has never been deeper.

So with that in mind, here are a few man-loving men we'd love to don the tux-and-martini mantle.





Matt Bomer Shutterstock This is a no brainer. We'd be his Bond girl any day.

Luke Evans Shutterstock He has that sexy scowl down to a science. More like Dr. YAS!

Coleman Domingo Shutterstock Gravitas and good looks? This man was born to play Bond.

Jeremy Pope Shutterstock A young James Bond? Yes, please!

Russell Tovey Shutterstock Is there anyone with more disarming good looks than Russell? Seems like that would be helpful as a super spy.

Andrew Scott Shutterstock We know this man can act.. and seduce... it's time for his action hero era to begin!

Jonathan Bailey Shutterstock The baddies would be to lost in his baby brown eyes to see this super spy coming.

Luke Macfarlane Shutterstock We wanna see this hunk show off his acting, and action, chops, stat!

Brandon Flynn Shutterstock If we're rebooting the Bond franchise a young cutie like Brandon would be the perfect start of a new steamy, gay arc!