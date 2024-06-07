PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 6/07/24

Hi Fam 🌈

How’s your Pride month going so far? Here at PRIDE we are fully getting into the spirit of the season — but then with so much queer excellence coming forward and even coming out , how could we not?

We’re absolutely everywhere from on stages in WeHo to in the Traitors castle , and even in a galaxy far, far away. PRIDE caught up with a few of our faves including Nina West who gives us the inside tea on Drag Race All Stars 9, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his hubby Mark share a huge life development, and the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School breaks down the latest, super queer episode.

And that's not even close to all! We explain the WNBA drama between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark and dig into the discourse around who belongs at Pride , giggle over Pride memes , and send some serious side-eye Trump’s way for panicking over a very easy Epstein-related question . 🤨

And of course, PRIDE rolled out our very first ever Grand Marshal, and who else could it be than the G-O-D-D-E-S-S herself, Sasha Colby !

PRIDE's Ricky Cornish recently celebrated 50 years of Pride in Seattle with one of our favorite RuPaul's Drag Race queens… BenDeLaCreme! The two set sail on a sunset cruise filled with LGBTQ+ married who renewed their vows on the gorgeous blue waters.

Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 Film: Am I OK? At long last we can get our greedy eyeballs on Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne's directorial debut staring Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, Sean Hayes and Notaro. It follows two friends who's lives get turned upside-down by a revealed secret. Streaming now on Max! 📺 Stream & Chill: Star Wars: The Acolyte

Queer fans have been WAITING with bated breath for this new entry into the Star Wars canon. Created by out producer Leslye Headland and starring so many queer actors and queer faves including Amandla Stenberg and Charlie Barnett, it's a galaxy far, far away that we can't wait to visit. Read PRIDE's review here and check it out now on Disney+ 🎧 In our ears: Brat by XCX Hot gays-and-girlies summer has a new soundtrack and it's Brat by XCX and yes, we're in FULL Sherlock Homo mode trying to figure out who 'Girl, so confusing' is about.