PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 6/07/24

Hi Fam 🌈
How’s your Pride month going so far? Here at PRIDE we are fully getting into the spirit of the season — but then with so much queer excellence coming forward and even coming out, how could we not?
We’re absolutely everywhere from on stages in WeHo to in the Traitors castle, and even in a galaxy far, far away. PRIDE caught up with a few of our faves including Nina West who gives us the inside tea on Drag Race All Stars 9, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his hubby Mark share a huge life development, and the cast ofPretty Little Liars: Summer Schoolbreaks down the latest, super queer episode.
And that's not even close to all! We explain the WNBA drama between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark and dig into the discourse around who belongs at Pride, giggle over Pride memes, and send some serious side-eye Trump’s way for panicking over a very easy Epstein-related question. 🤨
And of course, PRIDE rolled out our very first ever Grand Marshal, and who else could it be than the G-O-D-D-E-S-S herself, Sasha Colby!
What a week!
Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️
Cheers!
Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV
Htet Waiyan
Courtesy of Lucasfilm
Araya Doheny/Getty Images
X @bearbronsonBC
@jess_mads/Instagram; courtesy of Netflix
Steven On The Scene; Jon Viscott; Nazrin Massaro
Karolina Wojtasik/Max
Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock
Jevelin/Shuttterstock; Sabrina Bracher/Shutterstock
Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images
Instagram (@seangunnnn; @colin_grafton); X (@bearbronsonBC)
World of Wonder/Logo; Peacock; Netflix
Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Preston Meneses
Sophon Nawit/Shutterstock
Courtesy The Pride Store
Plus Magazine's March/April issue is out now!
Plus Magazine's March/April issue is out now and full of good vibes and great advice for living your best life possible, regardless of your HIV status! The issue includes some real talk from cover star Todrick Hall, Elton's Oscar party pics, Oprah's endorsement of U=U, and more.
🏳️🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️🌈
PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish recently celebrated 50 years of Pride in Seattle with one of our favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race queens… BenDeLaCreme! The two set sail on a sunset cruise filled with LGBTQ+ married who renewed their vows on the gorgeous blue waters. Check out this story next week!
PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀
Courtesy of HBO; Disney+; Harley Weir
Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!
🎥 Film: Am I OK?
At long last we can get our greedy eyeballs on Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne’s directorial debut staring Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, Sean Hayes and Notaro. It follows two friends who's lives get turned upside-down by a revealed secret. Streaming now on Max!
📺 Stream & Chill: Star Wars: The Acolyte
Queer fans have been WAITING with bated breath for this new entry into the Star Wars canon. Created by out producer Leslye Headland and starring so many queer actors and queer faves including Amandla Stenberg and Charlie Barnett, it's a galaxy far, far away that we can't wait to visit. Read PRIDE's review here and check it out now on Disney+
🎧 In our ears: Brat by XCX
Hot gays-and-girlies summer has a new soundtrack and it's Brat by XCX and yes, we're in FULL Sherlock Homo mode trying to figure out who 'Girl, so confusing' is about. I guess we have no choice but to listen, on repeat. Available now, everywhere.
THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
Meet Jessica Lynn and CJ Flor! They shared this photo from Nashville Pride 2023! Glad you're a part of our rainbow family!
Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!