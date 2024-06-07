Scroll To Top
PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 6/07/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

How’s your Pride month going so far? Here at PRIDE we are fully getting into the spirit of the season — but then with so much queer excellence coming forward and even coming out, how could we not?

We’re absolutely everywhere from on stages in WeHo to in the Traitors castle, and even in a galaxy far, far away. PRIDE caught up with a few of our faves including Nina West who gives us the inside tea on Drag Race All Stars 9, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his hubby Mark share a huge life development, and the cast ofPretty Little Liars: Summer Schoolbreaks down the latest, super queer episode.

And that's not even close to all! We explain the WNBA drama between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark and dig into the discourse around who belongs at Pride, giggle over Pride memes, and send some serious side-eye Trump’s way for panicking over a very easy Epstein-related question. 🤨

And of course, PRIDE rolled out our very first ever Grand Marshal, and who else could it be than the G-O-D-D-E-S-S herself, Sasha Colby!

What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

Nina West on strategy, cliques, and being underestimated by her 'All Stars' sisters

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Mark & Scott Hoying have an exciting update on their path to fatherhood (exclusive)

Htet Waiyan

'The Acolyte' serves up a fresh galaxy of adventure, mystery, and pathos — but is it queer?

Courtesy of Lucasfilm

'Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning celebrates Pride by coming out as a 'big old gay'

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Pro wrestler 'Dirty Bulk' Bronson has us in a chokehold by coming out as bisexual

X @bearbronsonBC

'Bridgerton' star Jessica Madsen reveals she has a girlfriend & is 'loud and proud' about it

@jess_mads/Instagram; courtesy of Netflix

30 Electric Pics from the OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride

Steven On The Scene; Jon Viscott; Nazrin Massaro

The cast of 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' is breaking down this week's INCREDIBLE queer episode

Karolina Wojtasik/Max

25 Pride Month memes that have us CACKLING

Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

Bi women bringing cishet boyfriends to Pride discourse is heating up, but what is it all about?

Jevelin/Shuttterstock; Sabrina Bracher/Shutterstock

Watch Trump SWEAT when asked if he'd declassify Jeffrey Epstein documents in viral video

Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images

These 5 athletes came out as LGBTQ+ in 2024 (so far)

Instagram (@seangunnnn; @colin_grafton); X (@bearbronsonBC)

'The Traitors' season 3 cast is finally here — and it's hella gay!

World of Wonder/Logo; Peacock; Netflix

Everything you need to know about the new fungal infection impacting the LGBTQ+ community

Shutterstock, Inc.

Angel Reese is embracing the 'bad guy' role but she shouldn't have to

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sasha Colby is the blueprint for everything the LGBTQ+ community stands for

Preston Meneses

Your guide to all things Pride 2024, from survival tips to the best memes and more!

Sophon Nawit/Shutterstock

Gear up for Pride Month 2024 with ThePrideStore’s top must-have Pride Parade essentials

Courtesy The Pride Store

Plus Magazine's March/April issue is out now! 

Plus Magazine's March/April issue is out now and full of good vibes and great advice for living your best life possible, regardless of your HIV status! The issue includes some real talk from cover star Todrick Hall, Elton's Oscar party pics, Oprah's endorsement of U=U, and more.

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish recently celebrated 50 years of Pride in Seattle with one of our favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race queens… BenDeLaCreme! The two set sail on a sunset cruise filled with LGBTQ+ married who renewed their vows on the gorgeous blue waters. Check out this story next week!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Am I OK?; The Acolyte; Charlie XCX

Courtesy of HBO; Disney+; Harley Weir

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 Film: Am I OK?

At long last we can get our greedy eyeballs on Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne’s directorial debut staring Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, Sean Hayes and Notaro. It follows two friends who's lives get turned upside-down by a revealed secret. Streaming now on Max!

📺 Stream & Chill: Star Wars: The Acolyte

Queer fans have been WAITING with bated breath for this new entry into the Star Wars canon. Created by out producer Leslye Headland and starring so many queer actors and queer faves including Amandla Stenberg and Charlie Barnett, it's a galaxy far, far away that we can't wait to visit. Read PRIDE's review here and check it out now on Disney+

🎧 In our ears: Brat by XCX

Hot gays-and-girlies summer has a new soundtrack and it's Brat by XCX and yes, we're in FULL Sherlock Homo mode trying to figure out who 'Girl, so confusing' is about. I guess we have no choice but to listen, on repeat. Available now, everywhere.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜


Meet Jessica Lynn and CJ Flor! They shared this photo from Nashville Pride 2023! Glad you're a part of our rainbow family!

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

