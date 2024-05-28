Brazilian drag star Pabllo Vittar on how she’s celebrating Pride & what she’ll be wearing

Pabllo Vittar is a drag star and celebrated musician and, it turns out, a designer, too! For this year’s Pride season, adidas revealed their 2024 Pride collection which they co-created with the “Corpo Sensual” singer. The new collection also features athletes and allies including Tom Daley, Layshia Clarendon, Stonewall FC London player Jo Kokkinopliti, and Athlete Ally founder, Hudson Taylor. The theme of the collection is “Love Unites” and, perhaps most importantly of all, it’s super cute.

PRIDE caught up with Vittar to talk about how she’s ringing in the Pride season if the world can take a lesson from Brazil when it comes to celebrating, and all the deets on her new Pride collection with adidas.

Courtesy of adidas PRIDE: What does Pride mean to you? Pabllo Vittar: Pride means being able to be who you are all the time without having to worry about what’s around you, and without being afraid to express yourself. Why is Pride more important than ever this year? The Pride movement is important every year and all year round! We have a lot to celebrate and a lot to fight for! We still have a long way to go. What could the rest of the world learn from the way that Brazil approaches or celebrates Pride? I've been to a few Pride parades around the world and I feel that the celebration, even with its local peculiarities, has the same goal and love involved! So it doesn't really matter how you celebrate your pride, the main thing is to always celebrate! What’s your best advice to people going to their first pride this year? Be happy, be yourself, and celebrate your existence with all the love you deserve! How are you celebrating and being visible during Pride? With a lot of work and, above all, celebrating this super collection with adidas! I was very happy and honored to be the first Brazilian artist to develop a collection with adidas globally! It took more than a year of working together to deliver this entire collection and I hope you all love it!