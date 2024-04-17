How The Pride Store celebrates National Tea Day: A tale of two brews

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As the annual celebration of National Tea Day approaches this Sunday, April 21st, it's time to delve into the rich tapestry of tea and coffee culture. This year, we invite you to join us on a journey through the captivating narratives of two exceptional brands that redefine the art of brewing: VAHDAM® India and Joe Coffee.

VAHDAM® India VAHDAM®'s Maharaja Breakfast Black Tea is available now on ThePrideStore.com Courtesy The Pride Store VAHDAM® India emerged from a rich legacy of over 90 years in the Indian tea industry, sparked by a vision to revolutionize traditional supply chains and bring the nation's native wellness wisdom to global audiences. Founded by Bala Sarda, the brand disrupts conventional routes, bypassing middlemen to source premium teas and superfoods directly from renowned Indian gardens. With a commitment to ethical sourcing and packaging, VAHDAM® delivers garden-fresh products straight to consumers' doorsteps, redefining the tea experience worldwide. At the core of VAHDAM®'s mission is a dedication to empowering Indian farmers and reshaping the tea industry's dynamics. By prioritizing partnerships with estates and eliminating intermediaries, the brand ensures fair prices and opportunities for farmers, contributing to their education and fostering a brighter future. Through offerings like the Maharaja Breakfast Black Tea and the Private Reserve teas assortment, VAHDAM® invites consumers to savor the flavors of India while supporting a sustainable, socially responsible approach to tea production. In a tea industry dominated by global brands and fluctuating prices, VAHDAM® stands out for its unwavering commitment to quality, ethics, and community impact. By championing transparency, fair trade practices, and direct relationships with farmers, the brand not only elevates the tea-drinking experience but also uplifts the livelihoods of those at the heart of India's tea heritage.

VAHDAM®'s Private Reserve teas assortment is available now on ThePrideStore.com Courtesy The Pride Store

Joe Coffee Joe Coffee's The Daily is available now on ThePrideStore.com Courtesy The Pride Store Founded in 2003 by Jonathan Rubinstein, Joe Coffee began with a simple mission: to brew top-quality coffee and foster a sense of community. What started as a single café in Greenwich Village has now expanded to over 20 locations across the NYC tristate area, alongside a roastery that serves customers nationwide. Known as New York's hometown specialty coffee, Joe Coffee remains dedicated to its founding principles of quality and inclusivity. Jonathan Rubinstein, inspired by the support from the LGBTQ+ and broader New York communities, has built Joe Coffee into a safe and welcoming space for all. Family has played a pivotal role in the company's journey, with Jonathan's relatives pitching in from the outset, fostering a culture of familial connection that endures to this day. Even retirees remain engaged, visiting favorite cafés to mingle with regulars. Beyond their café walls, Joe Coffee prioritizes ethical sourcing, forging long-term relationships with coffee producers and suppliers who share their values. This commitment ensures that every step of their coffee production process upholds standards of quality, ethics, collaboration, and integrity. At the heart of their offerings is The Daily, a meticulously curated blend of South and Central American coffees with flavors of chocolate, caramel, and molasses, designed to be both approachable and complex. Jonathan Rubinstein's passion for The Daily is evident, as he describes it as a blend crafted for daily enjoyment yet with enough depth to keep customers returning. It embodies Joe Coffee's dedication to excellence and their ongoing mission to provide exceptional coffee experiences that resonate with their diverse clientele. As we celebrate National Tea Day this Sunday, let's raise a cup to the artisans and visionaries behind VAHDAM® India and Joe Coffee, whose dedication to quality, ethics, and community enriches our tea and coffee experiences every day. Cheers to a world brewed with passion and purpose! Explore coffee and tea at The Pride Store this month and receive free shipping with promo code “SPRING” (valid thru 4/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com .

JOE COFFEE - AMSTERDAM Courtesy The Pride Store Rich, sweet, and comforting, Joe Coffee’s Amsterdam is the perfect drip coffee option for those who seek a deeper roast profile. They selected the components for this coffee for their ability to stand up to a more developed roast, without ever tasting over-roasted or smoky. Instead, it pulls out classic notes of chocolate, nuts, and toffee.

JOE COFFEE - BIG CITY Courtesy The Pride Store Sturdy and sweet, this French Roast features deeply comforting flavors of burnt sugar, baking chocolate, and roasted nuts. Joe Coffee’s Big City’s classic profile was crafted for wide appeal, delivering full-bodied flavor without ever compromising on sweetness.

JOE COFFEE - GREAT HEIGHTS Courtesy The Pride Store Joe Coffee’s Great Heights is a bold and robust coffee, inspired by the Heights in every borough and the dreamer spirit in every New Yorker. As one of their most developed roasts, Great Heights features a rich body with deeply satisfying chocolate and nutty notes.