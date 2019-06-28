Fan-Fave Telenovela Couple Juliantina to Get Spin-Off and a Movie

Even English-speaking LGBTQ soap fans tuned in to watch the telenovela Amar a muerte for the past year — or at least the fervently translated clips of popular queer couple Juliana and Valentina, colloquially referred to as Juliantina.

Though they weren’t the main ship in the show, Juliantina quickly took over the show’s fandom with a genuine (but appropriately outlandish — it is a telenovela after all) love story. When the show ended in March of this year after a four month, 87 episode run, fans were desperately petitioning for a spin-off featuring the young lovebirds.

And it seems like they may get their wish.

Producers Billy Rovzar and Carlos Bardasano announced yesterday that not only is a spin-off series in the works, but a film, with both set to revolve around everyone’s faves Juliana and Valentina.

Rovzar said that the original writer of Amar a muerte, Leonardo Padrón, is working on the series, but that they aren’t sure how long it will take to get to air. So, to prevent the fans from having to wait too long, they set a movie into the works as well.

Macarena Achaga and Bárbara López, who played Juliana and Valentina on the show, respectively, were also present for the announcement.

“All this is happening because of the fans,” said López.

In a particularly interesting move, the producers have also set up a website directing fans to an app where they can contribute ideas as to what they would like to see in the film. Whether anything will actually be taken into consideration or whether it’s just to keep fan engagement high in the lull between the end of Amar a muerte remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a nice gesture considering how overwhelming the fan support for Juliantina has been.

No more details are available for either the spin-off series or the film yet, but if you haven't seen Amar a muerte, or just need a Juliantina refresher, this excellent fan-made trailer will give you a place to start. Enjoy your new obsession!