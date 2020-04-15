The First Teaser for Netflix's New Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interative Special Is Finally Here!

Kimmy, Titus, Jacqueline and the rest of the comedy gang will be back on our screens in less than a month!

Emmy-nominated, queer-inclusive Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt may have ended its four-season run back in 2019, but like most shows nowadays, that doesn't mean it's going to be gone forever! In fact, the streaming giant just released a short teaser for the series' upcoming interactive special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend!

While the clip is only a few seconds long and we don't see too much, from what we do see, The Reverend (Jon Hamm) looks like he is back to his old antics and is trying to mess with our beloved heroine and newfound children's book author Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper).

"Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet," reads the special's official description. "Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ‘cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!"

While all of our hilarious faves—including the legendary gay "Peeno Noir" singer Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) and socialite/trophy wife Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski)—from the original series are definitely going to return, it looks like we're also getting to see some new faces added to the bunch as well, most notable being Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe!

Soooooo...IS IT MAY YET?!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend hits Netflix on May 12!



