Here's Who's Playing Who in the New Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Series

'90s kids rejoice! One of our childhood favorites — Cartoon Network's iconic, girl-power superhero series The Powerpuff Girls — is getting its very own, live-action series and the cast has officially been announced!

According to a report from Variety, bisexual singer/actress and Descendants star Dove Cameron, Agents of SHIELD's Chloe Bennet, and Broadway star Yana Perrault are all set to play grown-up versions of our three favorite, pint-sized heroines in the pilot for The CW's upcoming, reimagined, live-action The Powerpuff Girls.

Bennet will play Blossom, Cameron will play Bubbles, and Perrault will play Buttercup in the show which will see Professor Utonium's little girls "as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting," Variety reports. "Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?"

Not much else is known about when the series will actually start production and premiere, and if we're being honest, we're not sure how down we are for yet another ~moody~, Riverdale-esque, YA series on The CW, but either way, we're probably still gonna watch a reimagined Powerpuff Girls series, if only for the nostalgia of it all!