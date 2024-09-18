Scroll To Top
From Latvia with love, how one artist found music, freedom, and herself

From a small country to the Big Apple, Keeana Kee's journey is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and finding healing and inspiration through music.

Whatever we can think and imagine, we can make it a reality. All we have to do is keep at it.

I was born in a small country called Latvia in Eastern Europe. My single mom raised me and did everything to protect and provide for her children. I will forever feel enormous gratitude for everything my mom taught me and the example she set. I'd never be where I am today without learning some essential skills that helped me stay on track from my mother – hard work, persistence, determination, kindness, sacrifice, and, of course, boundless love.

At the time, people were lucky if they could earn enough to have food on the table to survive, let alone chase dreams, and my family was no exception. Only when I moved to the United Kingdom did I get a taste of possibilities. I also learned the freedom of loving whoever your heart desires and the equal passion of making music. It's like I lived on a different planet before.

Music has one language: the language of the heart. It can heal, soothe, restore, excite, motivate, inspire, and help get us through our days. Like medicine of the soul, music soothed me through good and bad times.

During my travels, I've been inspired by different music styles and rhythms, from Exotic Pop to Soul, Reggae, Reggaeton, Afrobeats, and Cinematic. These genres inspire me, and I often try to fuse several of them in my work. But I especially love writing songs for the LGBTQ+ community.

Music that inspires us in our times of joy and pain. Songs that empower us in our time of need.

I know how scary it can feel to follow a seemingly impossible dream. Still, if our shared LGBTQ+ history shows, we can do anything. We can lay out our paths, create our own rules, and change the paradigm in our making. We are all so unique, and we all have a gift that we can share with the world.

Keep looking, and you will find yours.

I've found it hard to move to another country, be alone far away from my family and friends, learn a new language, and try to participate in music competitions. But I'm also excited and thrilled to discover new places, learn new cultures, and meet new people!

We all have beginnings, but all it takes is a single and proud step. I wish you the best and send you love, light, and music!

Keeana Kee is a musician based in New York. Like and follow her on social at @KeeanaKee.

