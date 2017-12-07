Demi Lovato Blasts TIME for Naming Trump 'Person of the Year' Runner-Up to Sexual Assault Survivors

For their annual Person of the Year issue, TIME magazine honored "The Silence Breakers," the women who've bravely come forward and shared their stories of sexual harassment and assault this year, including Taylor Swift, Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Terry Crews, Susan Fowler, Adama Iwu, and Isabel Pascual. But when they announced Donald Trump as their Person of the Year Runner-Up, many people were left with a bitter taste in their mouths, including "Sorry Not Sorry" singer Demi Lovato.

Lovato has never shied away from speaking her mind, and she took to Twitter to share her crticism over the decision. "Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME? #hypocrites."

Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME? #hypocrites — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017

TIME chooses their Person of the Year by "who had the greatest influence, for better or worse." Trump has been accused of sexual assault by 16 different women, including unwanted groping and kissing, and even joked about sexual misconduct on tape. "I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything." He added, "Grab ’em by the p***y. You can do anything."

To be named POTY by @TIME it should be for doing something positive or brave LIKE the women on the cover. It’s annoying that it’s just about impact on the news. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017

"Very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover," Lovato continued. She then followed up the rant by retweeting another user who simply said: "Kesha needs to be there."

Kesha's absence is glaring, especially as Swift even mentions the "Praying" singer in her own Person of the Year interview. "I spoke to Kesha on the phone and it really helped to talk to someone who had been through the demoralizing court process."

Before the #MeToo campaign and the avalanche of people coming forward to expose their abusers, Kesha battled hers (producer Dr. Luke) in court for almost three years, nearly destroying her career. After Sony removed Dr. Luke from the label, she was finally able to release music (although Dr. Luke is most likely still profiting from it) and went on to make Rainbow, an album that Kesha says saved her life. "I just don't want to be that broken person. And I’m not anymore. I am a walking testament to anyone out there that with honesty and self-love, you can feel whole again."

So why wasn't she on the cover?

TIME hasn't responded to either of Lovato's grievances, but the controversy certainly isn't hurting their bottom line.