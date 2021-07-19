Halsey Celebrates the Birth of her Son, Shares His Name

Halsey celebrated the birth of her son, Ender Ridley Aydin.

The 26-year-old shared a moment post-birth alongside her screenwriter boyfriend, Alev Aydin. "Gratitude," she wrote. "For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

The "Without Me" singer gave birth Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Halsey originally shared her pregnancy with the world in January of this year.

She's been open about her fertility struggles, including multiple miscarriages, in her music and in interviews, so this is clearly a very beautiful moment for Halsey.

With her upcoming album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey will open up even more. "This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," the pop singer shared. "It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

The album is expected August 27, 2021.

Congratulations to the new parents!