Amanda Tori Meating Comes Out As Trans

Amanda Tori Meating has certainly kept things exciting on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, far from being a pushover she has not let her castmates, ahem one in particular, shade her parade.



Now she is letting the rest of the world know just exactly who she is, as she has just come out as transgender.

In an interview with EW's Quick Drag podcast, the drag star opened up about how being on the show impacted her gender journey as well as her divorce. "When we were filming Drag Race I was about five months fresh out of a divorce," recalled Amanda adding that being "bullied" by her ex primed he for standing up for herself against her castmate"I think [Plane] caught me at the sweet spot of my healing journey," she added. "I'm not giving you the response you're looking for, whatever that was. I'm sitting here like a real f---ing person and I'm telling you, 'I do not like this, please stop.'"

Amanda also shared that her marriage ended in part because of her "gender exploration journey." For years Amanda identified as nonbinary while she continued her road to self-discovery/

"I wasn't at all supported by my partner, and it ended up being a big part of why I had to leave because he didn't want to be with a trans person. I was in a bad place about it, mentally, for a while, but you get to a point where you're like, I have to do what's right for me, and that involved getting out of that," she shared with the Quick Drag podcast. "I showed up to Drag Race in this space of, I'm going to advocate for myself, I'm going to stand up for myself, I'm not going to allow myself to be victimized in the way that I feel like I have been in the past, pre-Drag Race. [I was] in this environment for the first time where everyone's calling me Amanda and not my government name, and realizing how good that felt, and I started to feel a bit more comfortable in the reformation of my identity."

For Amanda being with her sisters on set, and the way they addressed her proved to be the biggest “egg crack” moment for the drag star. "It was kind of jarring to go from that environment where everyone is calling me Amanda and she/her-ing me, to being called by my government name again, and he/him," she recalled.

While she is not yet ready to call herself a transwoman she does feel like she is transitioning and she is ready for everything that comes with it. “There's going to be a lot of s--- flung my way with the whole trans experience, and that's something where I can choose to let it upset me, or choose to let it be water off a duck's back”

We congratulate Amanda and wish her nothing but trans joy as she continues on her journey.