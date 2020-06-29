Orange Is the New Black Star Taylor Schilling Comes Out, Confirms Relationship With Girlfriend Emily Ritz

It's been a very, very busy month in terms of celebrity coming outs (we love to see it!), and it looks like Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling is one of the latest notables to take part in all the Pride Month festivities, publicly confirming her sexuality and her relationship with girlfriend Emily Ritz!

The Emmy-nominated actress, best known for her main role as protagonist Piper Chapman in OITNB, Netflix's critically-acclaimed comedy-drama about life in a women's prison, took to her Instagram stories over Pride Weekend, resharing a post from Emily's IG Story where the two can be seen embracing each other on a foggy cliff.

"I couldn't be more proud to be by your side @taylorschilling," Ritz captioned the sweet AF post. "Happy Pride!"

Happy Pride, indeed! Congrats Taylor and Emily!! Welcome to the fam!!