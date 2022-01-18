Musician Peach PRC Comes Out as Lesbian on TikTok

All while teasing "an anti worship song for my religious trauma girlies."

Peach PRC, a musician who has over 1.8 million followers on TikTok, opened up about her sexuality over the weekend.

The pop singer has been teasing her new song, "god is a freak", where she questions the religious leader's motives.

an anti worship song for my religious trauma girlies

"Why's he watching me getting railed on the couch/staying pure for a wedding/he's got fucked up priorities," she sings. "What's the fixation on hating the way he creates/so why would I spend my eternity/with god when he's a freak."

The unreleased track has hit a nerve with religious and non-religious folks alike and is going viral on TikTok, even inciting people to share their stories about their own religious trauma.

Peach PCR added a bit of her own story to the fray. "Since this song has been blowing up, I guess now is a good time to tell you all. I'm a lesbian," she wrote alongside rainbow emojis.

the people on my private account already know this but pls be nice any negative comments will be deleted

It comes as a shock to some as her most streamed song on Spotify is called "Josh", a diss track about a trifling ex that won't leave her alone. But her second most-streamed song is "Blondes", a sapphic bop asking her crush to dump her boyfriend. "Tell him he's fine/he's just no longer your type/you got someone else on your mind."

We're happy Peach shared her truth with us! Welcome to the family!