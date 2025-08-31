Real-life lesbian A League of Their Own player throws first pitch for pro women's baseball

More than 70 years since she last took the mound as part of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, 98-year-old lesbian pitcher Maybelle Blair threw out the first pitch at the live exhibition game for the new Women’s Professional Baseball League.
At the very first scrimmage game for the new league, Blair passed the torch to a whole new generation of women baseball players when she threw the first ceremonial pitch to Little League World Series sensation Mo'ne Davis on August 25.
Wearing red sunglasses, bright red lipstick, and big earrings, Blair threw the ball and then hugged Davis.
The Women’s Professional Baseball League is the first of its kind since the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which inspired the film and TV series A League of Their Own, was dissolved in 1954 after women stepped up to the plate to keep baseball alive during WWII.
The trailblazing former Peoria Redwings pitcher came out publicly for the first time at the age of 95, during the press tour for the Amazon series A League of Their Own.
“I thought I was the only one in the world,” Blair said. “I hid for 75, 85 years, and this is actually, basically, the first time I’ve ever come out.”
Blair acted as a consultant on the show that sadly only lasted a single season despite its positive reviews, and one of the main characters, Greta (D’Arcy Carden), was inspired by Blair’s own life.
The first-ever tryouts for the new league whittled more than 600 players from 10 countries down to the final 100 athletes who will be invited to the league’s inaugural draft in October.
Prior to the formation of the Women’s Professional Baseball League, there hadn’t been a pathway for women to play professional baseball beyond international competitive opportunities like the Women’s Baseball World Cup since the '50s.