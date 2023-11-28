Scroll To Top
Watch The Heart Pounding Moment Drag Queens Plunged To The Ground During 'Fly' Performance

Nique Manza, Izzy Xtra
@diet_chola/Twitter

They're okay!

rachelkiley

A horrifying fall during a drag performance left people worried for the queens involved after video of the incident went viral. Hold on while we catch our breath.

The short clip shared to Twitter shows two drag queens situated on a contraption that proceeds to raise them up above the stage, where they spin around to the song “Fly” by Nicki Minaj and Rihanna.

But after a few circles, something breaks, plunging the two to the ground as the audience gasps in shock.

The clip cuts out immediately, which left viewers worried about what happened to the queens involved.

Fortunately, one of the queens, Nique Manza, replied on Twitter, confirming that neither she nor Izzy Xtra suffered any major damage from the fall.

“HELLO LOVES, IZZY AND I ARE FINE. Minor injury only. But overall we are ok. Thank you for your concern,” she wrote.

Knowing that they were okay made the video easier to stomach for a lot of folks, and it continued to circulate as people praised their work and commented on the crowd reaction.

However, @realmsofmirage made a good point when calling out the dangers of these risky performances.

“We really need to stop doing the most when we DON’T have the team NOR the venues assuring us be safe,” they wrote. “There’s a real problem about the pressure in drag to always [go] bigger and bigger but budgets don’t follow and then this happens.”

Putting on a good show is important for drag queens expressing themselves and trying to earn a living, but safety is ultimately even more important. Although one Twitter user did share video claiming that Manza bounced right back at her very next performance:

Still, play it safe, queens!

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

