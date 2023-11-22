Stacy Layne Matthews Quits Drag In Emotional Instagram Post

Stacy Layne Matthews stomped the runways on Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and this backwoods country queen from Backswamp, North Carolina was a force to be reckoned with.

Unfortunately, if you haven’t had the chance to see her perform, you’ve officially missed your chance.

In an emotional Instagram post, Matthews announced that her last show was her last after feeling like she’s disappointed too many people.

“I let my mind and body get the best of me,” she wrote. “I let fear and anxiety take over my life. I have given myself a reputation that I never had planned. I thought I was stronger than I am. I put on a smile for a long time. I took care of everyone else over the years and lost myself in the process. And in the end I felt the bitter side of generosity.”



She continued to discuss how her mental and physical health and gotten out of hand and how she takes full responsibility for any way she may have disappointed anyone.

“I’m a nice person who has been broken,” she said. “I don’t know how to change people’s minds about what they think of me. I’m tired.”

She then said she’ll be stepping away from social media to focus on her health, and that this was her “only option.”

She thanked everyone for allowing her to be part of our lives “when there was still joy and passion in my life.”

She concluded by saying she hated disappointing anyone, so “before I do anymore damage it’s time I step away. If one day I decide to return… I hope there will be at least someone there to return to who still has some faith in me as an entertainer and as a human being. Until then. Stacy Layne Matthews out!!!!”

Though most of her comments were met with an outpouring of support, Matthews also commented, saying, “Thank you everyone… There are a few people trying to sneak some negative sh** into the comments… But I’m past giving 2 f**** at this point. Thank you to those who had something nice to say. Love to you all.”