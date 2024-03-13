Scroll To Top
5 ways Tubi's 'Slay' trailer has already staked our hearts

cast of slay
Tubi

Okay, now, this is one we're going to have see immediately.

When a bunch of Drag Race icons get together for a project, you know you’re in for some gold.

The streaming platform Tubi released a trailer for an upcoming film called Slay, available to stream on March 22, and we’re already so here for every minute of this.

The movie follows four drag queens, Mama Sue Flay (Trinity the Tuck), Robin Banks (Heidi N Closet), Bella Da Boys (Crystal Methyd), and Olive Wood (Cara Mille), who accidentally book a nightclub that’s infested with… vampires.

This wild comedy looks like a hell of a ride, so keep scrolling for five things we cannot wait for, and be sure to check out the full trailer at the end!

#1. The legends

slay cast

Tubi

Listen, the roster alone is enough to get us on board for this project, and we don’t even need a “why” to get our attention. That said, it looks like these queens will be able to show off some more of their acting chops, both in and out of drag, and we’re here for that.

#2. The campiness

slay cast

Tubi

It really can’t get any campier than drag queens in a vamp-infested bar. It’s the kind of ridiculousness we live for, and it’s exactly the kind of fun and exciting projects we need from drag queens.

#3. The drama

trinity the tuck

Tubi

Campiness aside, it also looks like everyone does a great job in the movie. There will be the normal “drag queen” humor involved, for sure, but again, it also looks like they’ll get to show off a little more of their serious side and flex their acting chops.

#4. The ferocity

cara melle

Tubi

Step aside, Buffy, because while you staked plenty of vampires in your day, you never did so in drag — with a tuck. Outside of the humor and acting abilities, the queens also get to let out a can of whoop-ass, which we are just so totally here for. They’ve already redefined the meaning of “slay,” so this is just icing on the cake.

#5. The availability

heidi n closet

Tubi

Tube is a free platform, so even though you’ll need an account to watch it, it won’t burn a hole in your wallet to do so. In the day and age where some places charge $22 for a movie ticket in a theater, we’ll take all of the free entertainment we can get — especially if it’s actually good.

Check out the trailer below, and mark your calendars for March 22!

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

