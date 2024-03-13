5 ways Tubi's 'Slay' trailer has already staked our hearts

When a bunch of Drag Race icons get together for a project, you know you’re in for some gold.

The streaming platform Tubi released a trailer for an upcoming film called Slay, available to stream on March 22, and we’re already so here for every minute of this.

See on Instagram The movie follows four drag queens, Mama Sue Flay (Trinity the Tuck), Robin Banks (Heidi N Closet), Bella Da Boys (Crystal Methyd), and Olive Wood (Cara Mille), who accidentally book a nightclub that’s infested with… vampires. This wild comedy looks like a hell of a ride, so keep scrolling for five things we cannot wait for, and be sure to check out the full trailer at the end!

#1. The legends Tubi Listen, the roster alone is enough to get us on board for this project, and we don’t even need a “why” to get our attention. That said, it looks like these queens will be able to show off some more of their acting chops, both in and out of drag, and we’re here for that.

#2. The campiness Tubi It really can’t get any campier than drag queens in a vamp-infested bar. It’s the kind of ridiculousness we live for, and it’s exactly the kind of fun and exciting projects we need from drag queens.

#3. The drama Tubi Campiness aside, it also looks like everyone does a great job in the movie. There will be the normal “drag queen” humor involved, for sure, but again, it also looks like they’ll get to show off a little more of their serious side and flex their acting chops.

#4. The ferocity Tubi Step aside, Buffy, because while you staked plenty of vampires in your day, you never did so in drag — with a tuck. Outside of the humor and acting abilities, the queens also get to let out a can of whoop-ass, which we are just so totally here for. They’ve already redefined the meaning of “slay,” so this is just icing on the cake.