Brittany Broski was forced to share her spotlight at the Sweat tour and people are FURIOUS

A diptych of internet celebrity Britanny Broski and musicians Troye Sivan and Charli XCX
Dimitrios Kambouris/GettyImages; Katja Ogrin/GettyImages.

The internet had things to SAY about the man that grabbed his 15 minutes of fame!

The LA leg of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's joint "Sweat Tour" was a hit, but not everyone in attendance was having a good time.

Among the17,500 people in attendance to dance, sing, and perspire the night away was internet personality Brittany Broski. Broski, clad in a black wig with blunt bangs, appeared on the jumbotron during Charli's performance of her song "Apple."

It was undeniably a brat summer, but "Apple" gained uber popularity after a TikTok dance by actor Kelley Heyer went viral. The dance is easy enough to learn, even the most uncoordinated among us can figure it out, so it was naturally a sensation. Broski was ready to show off her dance skills, but another fan in attendance had a different idea.

Shortly after the "Apple" intro had started and the jumbotron honed in on Broski, a gentleman from a different part of the crowd joins this section, and ends up in the way of Broski.

Is it an aggressive way to get through? Yes, absolutely. But the way some people are acting you'd assume this person punched Broski in the face. Before coming to any conclusions about the shoving yourself, here's the altercation from a few different angles to get the full picture.

Now, people have started dog piling on this man, who did do something that wasn't polite, but certainly doesn't require the full, unabashed, homophobic ire of the internet.

Anyone who's been in the general admission section of a concert like this has probably had a similar interaction. It's truly not that big of a deal, but there are two things to be learned from this.

1.) General admission is the worst, having a seat is highly underrated.

2.) The only people who have even a modicum of a point are these two:

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

