Doja Cat Dressed as Princess Kida From Atlantis & We’re Obsessed

It's not even Halloween yet and Doja Cat has already had one of the best costumes of the season.

Yesterday, the "Kiss Me More" rapper celebrated her 26th birthday with a costume party in Los Angeles and nailed her look as Princess Kida from Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. It's clear that fans are obsessed as the post has near 5 million likes.

Posts across social media have racked up hundreds of thousands of likes.

Doja wore the costume to her 26th birthday party in Los Angeles, where celebrities like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Jark Harlow, and many more were on the guest list. A video of Doja dancing with "Wild Side" singer Normani has also gone viral.

Just another reason we're can't get enough of Doja Cat. We can't wait to see what other costumes our favorite celebrities pull out of their bags this Halloween!